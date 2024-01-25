Taiwan Highway Bureau official sentenced for corruption

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Prosecutor’s Office sentenced a man surnamed Wei (魏) to three years and eight months in prison for corruption, per CNA.

According to the prosecutor’s investigation, Wei took bribes from businesses and “sexual entertainment” as an official, per Liberty Times.

Wei worked at the Highway Bureau’s Northern Region Branch Office from 2002 to 2012. Later, he was promoted to assistant chief of the First Maintenance Office from 2012 to 2018.

However, he was demoted to engineer in 2018 and was responsible for handling engineering contract services for New Taipei’s Zhonghe District.

The court found that Wei took advantage of his position to demand a NT$200,000 (US$6,384) bribe from a contractor, a free phone, and entertainment such as sexual favors.

The prosecutor's office found that between 2006 and 2011, Wei accepted vacations covered by a contractor, involving 11 trips to Macau and Hong Kong, with expenses totaling nearly NT$110,000. He also assisted the contractor in passing inspections, allowing them to obtain payment from projects.

On Wednesday (Jan. 24), the prosecutor’s office, per the Anti-Corruption Act, filed additional charges against Wei for accepting bribes during his tenure. The prosecution requested the court to mitigate his sentence in consideration of Wei’s confession and the full repayment of the bribe money.