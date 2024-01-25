US Flat Glass Market Research Report 2024 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2032

Market Overview:

The US Flat Glass Market is amongst the biggest Flat Glass Markets in the World. The country?s world-class connectivity is driving the Flat Glass Market in 2022 and is expected to witness more promising growth due to rise in demand of automotive industry, increase in solar panel installments, Increased internet penetration rate, rise in residential construction, and urbanization wherein the US Glass Market contributes majority of the revenue in overall Flat Glass Market in US.

US Flat Glass Market is mostly benefitted by US Construction industry as US construction is major contributor to US economy. An increase in number of Solar Panel installations is also seen and was at its peak in 2022. The cumulative Photovoltaic Capacity of US in 2022 was approx. 111.5 gigawatts. Due to increased Population and growing urbanization, the demand for personal and commercial lightweight vehicles is also increasing for transporting goods as a result approx. $ million vehicles were produced in US in 2022; which directly benefitted the US Flat Glass Market in terms of Glass usage in these produced vehicles.

US Flat Glass Market Analysis

Growing demand for electronic displays, increased internet penetration rate, which stands at 91% of the total population of US, and increased electronic e-commerce spending due to high internet penetration rate is helping US Flat Glass Market flourish.

Increasing Urbanization housing constructionis projected to drive market growth. Urbanization rate of around 18% is seen in US from 2010 to 2021, leading to enhanced infrastructural development and residential construction, helping US Glass market grow at an expected CAGR of $% in the forecast period of 2022-2028.

As urbanization is increasing in US, people are shifting from rural to urban areas in search of good lifestyle and work opportunities, this rapid shift gives rise to the need for lightweight vehicles for the transportation of goods. The increase in vehicle manufacturing will directly benefit the US flat glass market immensely.

As urbanization and population increases the rise in demand for anticultural flats is also going to increase rapidly. This can also be the result of growing modernization and aesthetic trends in today?s world.

Solar Panel installations were at its peak in 2022. It is seen that solar panels installations in the first few months of 2023 have been commendable with around 6.2 gigawatts of solar capacity being installed. This number is enough to power more than 4 million homes. The growing awareness about energy conservation and environmental needs is going to benefit the US Flat Glass Market in the coming years. Also, the manufacturing of solar panel flat glasses is anticipated to create immense opportunities for the market players as the demand for solar panels will increase.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Product Type: In terms of product type, the market is segmented into basic float glass, coated glass, extra clear glass, laminated glass, toughened glass, and others. Amongst all these laminated glass accounts for the major flat glass market share in 2022, and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period (2022-2028). The rising demand for laminated glass in the construction and automotive industries because of its properties and is expected to raise its demand in the future.

By End-User Industry: The market is segmented by end-user industry into construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, solar energy, electronics display, and others. The construction & infrastructure segment holds the major share in US Flat Glass Market in the year 2022, owing to the growing demand for flat glass in residential building projects, government regulations pertaining to green and sustainable buildings, and the aesthetic appearance of flat glass.

By Geography

The US Flat Glass Market is Segmented into North, East, South, and West region of US. The dominance of a specific region in US flat glass market varies on factors such as demand centers, manufacturing units, and distribution networks. In 2022, the northern region of US has shown significant growth in terms of flat glass manufacturing and usage due to factors like industrial infrastructure, population, and urbanization.

Competitive Landscape:

The United States flat glass market is characterized by intense competition and features numerous prominent participants who are involved in the production and distribution of diverse flat glass offerings tailored for various applications. Among the leading contenders in the US flat glass sector are Guardian Industries, Saint-Gobain, AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG) Group, PPG Industries.

The competition in the industry is driven by factors such as product innovation, technological advancements, energy efficiency, and the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly glass solutions. Additionally, market trends, regulatory changes, and economic conditions also play a role in shaping the competitive landscape of the US flat glass market.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021, AGC Inc. made public its intention to offload its architectural glass business in North America to Cardinal Glass Industries for a sum of $450 million. The transaction encompasses various facilities, notably AGC Inc.’s float glass manufacturing plant in Greenland, Tennessee, featuring two furnaces and a coater. Additional assets involve a coating facility situated in Abingdon, Virginia, as well as a float plant located in Spring Hill, Kansas, equipped with one furnace.

Pilkington North America (PNA), a leading float glass manufacturer, is set to inject $86.8 million into its Scotland County operations in North Carolina. The investment entails overhauling one float glass line, enhancing coating capacities, and making facility and equipment upgrades. This initiative at PNA’s Laurinburg plant is expected to generate 20 job opportunities while bolstering their production capabilities.

The key Glass manufacturing companies are adopting sustainable and environment-friendly strategies to manufacture products which are aesthetic as well as safe for environment.

Future Outlook:

US Flat Glass Market is expected to show increasing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of $% from 2022 to 2028 with government initiatives for increased residential construction and growth of solar panel installments.

Shift of people from rural to urban areas is expected to increase at a growing rate in the coming years. Due to this rapid shift in population, the need for residential construction will also rise benefitting the US Flat Glass Market.

Due to increased urbanization and constant increase in the population of US the need for commercial lightweight vehicles for transporting goods and the need for a personal vehicle will also increase, leading to increased production of automotive vehicles and a rise in demand for automotive glass.

Key Questions Market Research and Analysis Report

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What is the historical growth rate of the market, and what are the projected growth rates for the future?

Who are the major players in the market, and what is their market share?

What are the market trends and dynamics influencing the industry?

What are the key drivers of market growth?

What are the challenges and barriers faced by market participants?

What are the emerging opportunities in the market?

What is the competitive landscape of the market?

What are the consumer preferences, behaviors, and buying patterns within the market?

What is the market segmentation, and how are different market segments performing?

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

