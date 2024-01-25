US Dry Type Transformer Market Size 2024 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, and Forecast to 2032

Market Overview:

Dry type transformers, which do not require a liquid cooling medium such as oil, have gained popularity due to their safety, environmental friendliness, and efficiency. The US dry type transformer market has witnessed steady growth over the past decade. Factors driving this expansion include increasing investments in renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, and the need to replace aging transformers with more efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives. The market is expected to continue growing as the demand for electricity and the modernization of power distribution systems persist.

The segment of dry type transformer is expected to continue to grow over the next five years. The investments in smart grid would further drive this segment. Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~$% between 2022-2028 owning to energy transition initiatives, environmental concerns, and infrastructure development. While challenges such as cost remain, the market is ripe with opportunities for manufacturers and stakeholders to capitalize on the increasing demand for safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly power distribution solutions.

The market ecosystem of dry type transformers in the United States is a complex network of stakeholders, technologies, and regulatory frameworks. At its core are the manufacturers, who design, produce, and supply dry type transformers to meet the growing demand. These manufacturers invest in research and development to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and environmental sustainability of their products.

Supporting the manufacturers are a range of suppliers, including those providing raw materials, components, and specialized equipment needed in transformer production. The supply chain plays a critical role in ensuring a steady flow of high-quality transformers to meet the market’s demands.

End-users, comprising various industries such as utilities, construction, and renewable energy, drive the demand for dry type transformers. They deploy these transformers in a wide array of applications, from power distribution in urban areas to renewable energy projects in remote locations.

Service providers, including maintenance and repair companies, offer post-installation support to end-users, helping to extend the lifespan and reliability of transformers. =

The domestic and international players which cater US dry type transformer ABB Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens Energy Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc. General Electric (GE), Hammond Power Solutions, WEG Electric Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Virginia Transformer Corporation, Hitachi ABB Power Grids are the top players offering transformer services.

US dry type transformer Market Analysis

US dry type transformer has been an evolving industry, which is constantly growing with major launches and innovations in electrical engineering from different companies. Government initiatives and projects, electronics and electrical are the major areas where there is a need of US dry type transformer market.

The US dry type transformer market is growing at the CAGR rate of ~$% during the forecast years 2017-2028

The segment of dry type transformer is expected to continue to grow over the next five years driven by the rise in demand for dry type transformer for sustainability and more safe option.

The increasing investment in the country is expected to provide the required funding for the innovations and transition from the old dry-type transformers to a better and intelligent transformer. Increasing applicability of the dry-type transformers and their safety features in dense centers are expected to aid the growth of the market.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Technology Type: The US dry type transformer market is segmented by type into Cast resin dry type transformer and VPI dry type transformer.

The dominant segment in the technology type in US dry type transformer market in dominant year 2022 is the cast resin dry type transformer.

Cast resin dry type transformer is dominant due to their ability to withstand harsh environments and they provide excellent protection against moisture, dirt and chemicals. Where safety and environmental considered these transformers are used for both indoor and outdoor settings where safety and environmental considerations. They are mostly preferred for applications where there is priority for fire safety and low emissions.

By End user applications: The US Dry type transformer market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial and Others

The dominant segment of end user application in dry type transformer market in 2022, is Industrial applications.

The Industrial segment is dominant in End user application as they are used in industrial applications to provide power distribution for machinery, equipment, and processes. Industries like manufacturing, mining, petrochemicals, and more rely on these transformers for efficient and reliable power supply.

By Geography: The US dry type transformer market is segmented in to north, south, east and west region of United States. The dominant region in the dry type transformer market in the year 2022 is the west region of United States with

The western region of the US has seen significant investments in renewable energy projects, including solar and wind farms. Dry type transformers are often preferred for these applications due to their suitability for environmentally sensitive areas. The growth of renewable energy drived the increasing demand for dry type transformers in this region.

Infrastructure development and modernization projects, including smart grids and urbanization, have spurred the need for dry type transformers in the west. These transformers are commonly used in urban settings and advanced power distribution systems.

Stringent environmental regulations and a focus on sustainability have encouraged the adoption of dry type transformers in the west, as they are considered more environmentally friendly than oil-filled transformers.

The west is prone to natural disasters like earthquakes and wildfires, which can damage traditional oil-filled transformers. Dry type transformers, being less susceptible to these threats, is preferred in areas with such risks.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the US dry type transformer market is characterized by a mix of established manufacturers, regional players, and innovative entrants. These companies compete on various factors, including product quality, technology innovation, pricing, and environmental sustainability.

Several well-established manufacturers such as ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, and General Electric dominate the market with their extensive product portfolios and global reach. These industry giants have a strong presence and are trusted for their reliability and advanced transformer solutions.

Additionally, there are numerous regional players and smaller manufacturers catering to specific niches and local markets. These companies often focus on customization and addressing the unique requirements of their regional customers, providing agility and flexibility in their offerings.

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, which has spurred innovation and competition in the market. New entrants and smaller companies have capitalized on this trend by developing eco-friendly, energy-efficient dry type transformers with advanced features.

Moreover, the emergence of digital technologies, such as IoT-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance, has created opportunities for tech-savvy companies to differentiate themselves in the market by offering smart and connected transformer solutions.

Recent Developments:

Hitachi Energy officially launched flagship dry-type traction transformer: RESIBLOC Rail with voltages up to 15 kV. Since then, the technology has evolved, and its voltage rating has increased up to 25 kV.

Siemen Energy launched an innovative dry-type single-phase transformer for pole applications. It has been designed for the technological requirements of the American grid; the new cast-resin distribution transformer provides a reliable and sustainable alternative to oil-filled transformers.

The implementation of the US Department of Energy (DOE) energy new efficiency standards can lead to a reduction of around 264.7 million MT of carbon emissions that are equivalent to the yearly greenhouse gas emissions of nearly 51.75% million automobiles.

Future Outlook:

US dry type transformer market has expected CAGR in future outlook is ~$% from forecast year of 2022-2028.

The growth of the market is due to increasing advancements in the dry-type transformers technology coupled with the use of Internet-of-things, which is hyping the US transformers market.

The increase in investment made in the smart grid is expected to positively aid the growth of the dry-type transformer market in the United States and may act as the primary driver of the market in the future.

The ongoing growth of renewable energy sources, including wind and solar power, is expected to drive significant demand for dry type transformers. These transformers are well-suited for renewable energy projects due to their environmental friendliness and reliability.

The need to modernize the aging power grid infrastructure in the United States is a major driver for the dry type transformer market. As utilities upgrade their grids to accommodate distributed energy resources and improve efficiency, there will be increased demand for advanced transformers.

Key Questions Market Research and Analysis Report

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What is the historical growth rate of the market, and what are the projected growth rates for the future?

Who are the major players in the market, and what is their market share?

What are the market trends and dynamics influencing the industry?

What are the key drivers of market growth?

What are the challenges and barriers faced by market participants?

What are the emerging opportunities in the market?

What is the competitive landscape of the market?

What are the consumer preferences, behaviors, and buying patterns within the market?

What is the market segmentation, and how are different market segments performing?

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

