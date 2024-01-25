Expanding Connections: Social Networking App Market Globally Trending The Dazzling Currents of Market Evolution | CAGR of 26.20%

The Global Social Networking App Market, valued at approximately USD 49.09 billion in 2022, is positioned for substantial growth with a projected compounded annual growth rate exceeding 26.20% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. These apps, available on Android, iOS, and Microsoft platforms, facilitate global connections by enabling users to share information such as images, text, and videos, along with features for live communication like video calls and textual conversations. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of smartphone users and internet subscriptions worldwide.

According to Statista, the global smartphone network subscriptions reached approximately 6.6 billion in 2022 and are expected to grow to approximately 7.8 billion by 2028. With such a significant rise in smartphone network subscriptions, the demand for social networking apps among users is expected to increase to facilitate long-distance connections. Additionally, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates that approximately 5.3 billion people were using internet services in 2022, accounting for 66% of the world’s total population. These factors contribute to the significant growth of the Global Social Networking App Market. However, concerns regarding a country’s telecommunications policy and security may hinder market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology and the increasing use of IoT present growth opportunities for the market.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions analyzed in the Global Social Networking App Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region has historically dominated the market due to factors such as its large population, rising number of smartphone users, and increasing internet subscriptions, primarily in countries like China and India, providing a substantial customer base for the Global Social Networking App Market. Moreover, the Europe region is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to its inclination toward the use of advanced technology and high standard of living, which escalates the growth of the Global Social Networking App Market.

Major Market Players:

Recent Developments News:

In May 2023, Slick, a newly launched social networking platform for Gen Z, raised USD 1.6 million in a seed funding round by WEH Ventures to enhance user experience and develop new features.

In March 2023, Meta CEO announced a new WhatsApp application for Windows, enabling users to make video calls with up to 8 people simultaneously and audio calls with up to 32 people.

By Market Place:

Google Play Store

Apple iOS Store

Microsoft Store

Other

By Device Type:

Smartphone

Other

By Revenue Source:

Advertising

In-App Purchase

Paid App

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



