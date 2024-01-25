Alexa
Expanding Connections: Social Networking App Market Globally Trending The Dazzling Currents of Market Evolution | CAGR of 26.20%

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/01/25 05:12

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Social Networking App Market”  that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Social Networking App Market, valued at approximately USD 49.09 billion in 2022, is positioned for substantial growth with a projected compounded annual growth rate exceeding 26.20% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. These apps, available on Android, iOS, and Microsoft platforms, facilitate global connections by enabling users to share information such as images, text, and videos, along with features for live communication like video calls and textual conversations. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of smartphone users and internet subscriptions worldwide.

According to Statista, the global smartphone network subscriptions reached approximately 6.6 billion in 2022 and are expected to grow to approximately 7.8 billion by 2028. With such a significant rise in smartphone network subscriptions, the demand for social networking apps among users is expected to increase to facilitate long-distance connections. Additionally, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates that approximately 5.3 billion people were using internet services in 2022, accounting for 66% of the world’s total population. These factors contribute to the significant growth of the Global Social Networking App Market. However, concerns regarding a country’s telecommunications policy and security may hinder market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology and the increasing use of IoT present growth opportunities for the market.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions analyzed in the Global Social Networking App Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region has historically dominated the market due to factors such as its large population, rising number of smartphone users, and increasing internet subscriptions, primarily in countries like China and India, providing a substantial customer base for the Global Social Networking App Market. Moreover, the Europe region is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to its inclination toward the use of advanced technology and high standard of living, which escalates the growth of the Global Social Networking App Market.

Major Market Players:

  • Reddit Inc.
  • Meta Platforms Inc.
  • Twitter Inc.
  • Meet Up
  • Tapebook
  • Tumblr
  • Rakuten Viber Inc.
  • Whisper Text LLC
  • Line Corporation
  • Yubo

Recent Developments News:

  • In May 2023, Slick, a newly launched social networking platform for Gen Z, raised USD 1.6 million in a seed funding round by WEH Ventures to enhance user experience and develop new features.
  • In March 2023, Meta CEO announced a new WhatsApp application for Windows, enabling users to make video calls with up to 8 people simultaneously and audio calls with up to 32 people.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Market Place:

  • Google Play Store
  • Apple iOS Store
  • Microsoft Store
  • Other

By Device Type:

  • Smartphone
  • Other

By Revenue Source:

  • Advertising
  • In-App Purchase
  • Paid App

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • ROE
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global Social Networking App Market Report Scope:

  • Historical Data: 2020 – 2021
  • Base Year for Estimation: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030
  • Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
  • Segments Covered: Market Place, Device Type, Revenue Source, Region
  • Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
  • Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Emailsales@reportocean.com
Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

