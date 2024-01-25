Advancing Connections: AI in Social Media Market Shaping the Sparkle Crafting Strategy Amid Dazzling Market Trends | CAGR of 28.70%

The Global AI in Social Media Market, valued at approximately USD 1278 million in 2022, is forecasted to exhibit robust growth with a healthy compounded annual growth rate of over 28.70% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. AI in Social Media entails the utilization and integration of AI technology across various social media platforms. The market’s growth is primarily fueled by the increasing number of users on social media platforms, propelling companies to employ AI services for enhanced user experiences.

According to Statista, the number of social media users reached approximately 4.26 billion in 2021, with further growth expected, driving the demand for AI integration in social media platforms. Additionally, the integration of AI in social media for effective advertising, leveraging the vast user base and AI capabilities, is fueling market growth. However, the limited availability of AI experts poses a challenge to market growth.

Growth Opportunities:

The market presents growth opportunities through real-time sentiment analysis, allowing companies to monitor sentiments towards public social media posts. Additionally, the analysis of social media influencers is another avenue for growth, as influencer marketing continues to rise, with AI tools facilitating the identification of suitable influencers for businesses. According to Statista, the global influencer marketing market was approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2022, with further year-over-year growth expected, presenting opportunities for market expansion.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions analyzed in the Global AI in Social Media Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by factors such as government support for regulatory compliance and the expansion of social media solution providers in AI. Asia Pacific is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, leading to increased demand for AI-powered tools in social media.

Major Market Players:

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Snap Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Hootsuite Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Meta announced a partnership with Microsoft to offer distinctive services across various industries, including gaming and the future of work.

In August 2022, Veritone, Inc. extended its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance services for its Media & Entertainment (M&E) clients.

Global AI in Social Media Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Technology, Application, Region

Technology, Application, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

NLP

By Application:

Customer Experience Management

Sales and Marketing

Predictive Risk Assessment

By Region: