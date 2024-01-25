Elevating Application Performance: Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Future Growth Projections Envisioning Skyrocketing Market Size

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market is valued at approximately USD 3.26 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030. An Application Delivery Controller (ADC) is a network device that facilitates the management of application data delivery between servers and clients. ADCs optimize application performance and availability in data centers, along with enhancing security measures.

The market for Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) is witnessing growth propelled by factors such as the rapid expansion of data centers and the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. ADCs serve as intermediaries between servers and clients, employing techniques like load balancing and traffic management to ensure efficient server operation and even distribution of client requests.

According to Statista, in 2022, the United States hosted 2,701 data centers, followed by Germany with 487 data centers, and the United Kingdom with 456 data centers. Additionally, global spending on data center systems reached USD 212 billion in 2022, marking an 11.1% increase from the previous year. Cloud-based services adoption further drives the market growth, with Amazon Web Services leading with a 32% market share, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The global public cloud services market is projected to grow by approximately 21.7% in 2023, reaching about USD 597 billion. Furthermore, the rising demand for application delivery controllers in the banking sector and the surge in internet traffic contribute to a promising growth outlook for the market, despite the high associated costs.

Key Regions and Major Players:

The key regions analyzed in the Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by increasing enterprise mobility and extensive wireless connectivity. According to Statista, the application security market in North America is estimated to reach up to USD 2.47 billion in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by the rapid development of the IT industry and the growing emergence of online transactions.

Major Market Players:

A10 Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Webscale Networks

Dell Technologies Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Cisco introduced cloud-managed networking advancements aimed at simplifying IT operations for clients. These advancements offer a single experience providing business agility, powerful cloud management capabilities for industrial IoT applications, streamlined dashboards merging IT and OT operations, and customizable network intelligence for monitoring and protecting all industrial assets.

By Deployment Model:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End User:

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Region: