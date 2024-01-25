Alexa
Elevating Application Performance: Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Future Growth Projections Envisioning Skyrocketing Market Size

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/01/25 05:21

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Application Delivery Controllers Market”  that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market is valued at approximately USD 3.26 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030. An Application Delivery Controller (ADC) is a network device that facilitates the management of application data delivery between servers and clients. ADCs optimize application performance and availability in data centers, along with enhancing security measures.

The market for Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) is witnessing growth propelled by factors such as the rapid expansion of data centers and the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. ADCs serve as intermediaries between servers and clients, employing techniques like load balancing and traffic management to ensure efficient server operation and even distribution of client requests.

According to Statista, in 2022, the United States hosted 2,701 data centers, followed by Germany with 487 data centers, and the United Kingdom with 456 data centers. Additionally, global spending on data center systems reached USD 212 billion in 2022, marking an 11.1% increase from the previous year. Cloud-based services adoption further drives the market growth, with Amazon Web Services leading with a 32% market share, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The global public cloud services market is projected to grow by approximately 21.7% in 2023, reaching about USD 597 billion. Furthermore, the rising demand for application delivery controllers in the banking sector and the surge in internet traffic contribute to a promising growth outlook for the market, despite the high associated costs.

Key Regions and Major Players:

The key regions analyzed in the Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by increasing enterprise mobility and extensive wireless connectivity. According to Statista, the application security market in North America is estimated to reach up to USD 2.47 billion in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by the rapid development of the IT industry and the growing emergence of online transactions.

Major Market Players:

  • A10 Networks Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • F5 Networks Inc.
  • Array Networks, Inc.
  • Webscale Networks
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Barracuda Networks Inc.
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • KEMP Technologies Inc.

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Cisco introduced cloud-managed networking advancements aimed at simplifying IT operations for clients. These advancements offer a single experience providing business agility, powerful cloud management capabilities for industrial IoT applications, streamlined dashboards merging IT and OT operations, and customizable network intelligence for monitoring and protecting all industrial assets.

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Report Scope:

  • Historical Data: 2020 – 2021
  • Base Year for Estimation: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030
  • Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
  • Segments Covered: Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End User, Region
  • Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
  • Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Model:

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End User:

  • IT and Telecom
  • Retail
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Government
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • ROE
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

  • What are the driving factors for market growth?
  • What challenges and limitations does the market face?
  • What emerging opportunities exist in the market?
  • What potential threats and risks could impact the market?
  • What is the current market size and growth rate?
  • What are the market segments and their sizes?
  • Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?
  • What variables affect different geographical areas?
  • Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?
  • What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?
  • What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?
  • What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?
  • What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?
  • How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?
  • How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

