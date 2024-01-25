Elevating Cloud Efficiency: Cloud Orchestration Market Taking Flight Unleashing Skyrocketing Potential of Market Size

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Cloud Orchestration Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Cloud Orchestration Market, valued at approximately USD 17.49 billion in 2022, is poised to witness a robust growth rate of more than 23.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Cloud orchestration, the process of automating and coordinating the deployment, management, and operation of cloud-based resources and services, is gaining prominence due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and the rising emergence of automation. Cloud orchestration simplifies the management of complex cloud infrastructures, enabling administrators to create and manage resources through a centralized interface, optimizing resource utilization and enhancing agility and scalability.

According to Statista, the global cloud applications market reached USD 133.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass USD 168.6 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8%. Additionally, 46% of respondents were already running significant workloads on Amazon Web Services in 2022. Automation is another driving force, with the global intelligent process automation market reaching approximately USD 20 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 30 billion by 2024.

However, the high initial cost of Cloud Orchestration poses a challenge to market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Regions and Major Players:

North America dominated the Cloud Orchestration Market in 2022, driven by the rising need for advanced resource management systems and the migration of workloads to the cloud environment. According to Statista, the Public Cloud market is projected to reach USD 273.40 billion in 2023. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing industrial automation and government initiatives in digitalization.

Major Market Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Rackspace US, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

FlexiScale Technologies Limited

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, IBM and Wasabi Technologies collaborated to drive data innovation across hybrid cloud environments, enabling organizations to run applications in any environment and access key business information and analytics in real-time at affordable prices.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast the values for the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study. It provides detailed information about driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments:

By Application: Cloud Service Management Cloud DevOps Cloud Migration API Management

By Deployment Type: On-Premise SaaS



By Operating Environment: Private Public Hybrid

By Verticals: Healthcare Transportation & Logistics Government Manufacturing IT & Telecom Others

By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the driving factors for market growth?

What challenges and limitations does the market face?

What emerging opportunities exist in the market?

What potential threats and risks could impact the market?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What are the market segments and their sizes?

Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?

What variables affect different geographical areas?

Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?

What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?

What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?

What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?

What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?

How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?

How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

