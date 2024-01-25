Gas Phase Filtration Market Opportunities and Challenges Prospects for Leading Players in 2024-2032

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Overview and Forecast

The global Gas Phase Filtration market, valued at approximately USD 1.89 Billion in 2020, is poised to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than 4.55% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Gas Phase Filtration Process

Gas-phase filtration involves the use of chemical substances and specialized filter media to eliminate gaseous pollutants from the air. This process helps eradicate hazardous gaseous elements, purifying the air in the surrounding environment. The market for gas phase filtration is gaining significant traction across various sectors, including metals & mining, healthcare, food & beverages, and utilities. Growing awareness of the impact of poor indoor and outdoor air quality on human health, coupled with the increasing significance of filtering toxic, corrosive, and odor-generating gases across industries, is accelerating the global market demand. The market is further propelled by rising incidences of deaths attributed to outdoor pollution. However, adverse economic conditions pose challenges to market growth, while stringent regulations aimed at reducing CO2 emissions act as catalysts for market demand.

Regional Analysis

Key regions considered for the global Gas Phase Filtration market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America leads the market share due to the presence of key market players and the establishment of new power generation stations to meet the growing energy needs of various industries. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. Emerging economies like India and China are witnessing significant economic growth, leading to the establishment of manufacturing plants by international companies attracted by the availability of cheap labor and raw materials.

Key Market Players

Major players in the Gas Phase Filtration market include:

Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

American Air Filter (AAF) Company

Camfil

Bry-Air

Donaldson Company

Freudenberg

Purafil

Promark Associates

Kinberley-Clark

Circul-Aire

Market Segmentation

The Gas Phase Filtration market is segmented based on:

By Type:

Packed Bed Filters

Combination Filters

By Media:

Activated Carbon

Potassium Permanganate

Blend

By Application:

Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control

Odor Control

By Industry:

Pulp & Paper Industry

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Healthcare Industry

Utilities Industry

Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

Data Centers

Others (Commercial Buildings, Museums, and Libraries)

Regional Breakdown:

North America U.S. Canada



Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy



Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea



Latin America Brazil Mexico



Rest of the World

