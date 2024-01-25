Gas Phase Filtration Market Opportunities and Challenges Prospects for Leading Players in 2024-2032

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Overview and Forecast
The global Gas Phase Filtration market, valued at approximately USD 1.89 Billion in 2020, is poised to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than 4.55% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.
Gas Phase Filtration Process
Gas-phase filtration involves the use of chemical substances and specialized filter media to eliminate gaseous pollutants from the air. This process helps eradicate hazardous gaseous elements, purifying the air in the surrounding environment. The market for gas phase filtration is gaining significant traction across various sectors, including metals & mining, healthcare, food & beverages, and utilities. Growing awareness of the impact of poor indoor and outdoor air quality on human health, coupled with the increasing significance of filtering toxic, corrosive, and odor-generating gases across industries, is accelerating the global market demand. The market is further propelled by rising incidences of deaths attributed to outdoor pollution. However, adverse economic conditions pose challenges to market growth, while stringent regulations aimed at reducing CO2 emissions act as catalysts for market demand.
Regional Analysis
Key regions considered for the global Gas Phase Filtration market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America leads the market share due to the presence of key market players and the establishment of new power generation stations to meet the growing energy needs of various industries. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. Emerging economies like India and China are witnessing significant economic growth, leading to the establishment of manufacturing plants by international companies attracted by the availability of cheap labor and raw materials.
Key Market Players
Major players in the Gas Phase Filtration market include:
- Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation)
- American Air Filter (AAF) Company
- Camfil
- Bry-Air
- Donaldson Company
- Freudenberg
- Purafil
- Promark Associates
- Kinberley-Clark
- Circul-Aire
Market Segmentation
The Gas Phase Filtration market is segmented based on:
By Type:
- Packed Bed Filters
- Combination Filters
By Media:
- Activated Carbon
- Potassium Permanganate
- Blend
By Application:
- Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control
- Odor Control
By Industry:
- Pulp & Paper Industry
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry
- Metals & Mining Industry
- Food & Beverages Industry
- Healthcare Industry
- Utilities Industry
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry
- Data Centers
- Others (Commercial Buildings, Museums, and Libraries)
Regional Breakdown:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
