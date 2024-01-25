Insights Unleashed: Insight Engines Market The Sky’s the Limit Market Size Poised for Skyrocketing Growth

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Insight Engines Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Insight Engines Market, valued at approximately USD 1162.14 million in 2022, is poised to grow at a healthy rate of more than 25.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Insight engines, focusing on advanced search and data analysis solutions, empower organizations to derive meaningful insights from vast data sets. Combining artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning techniques, insight engines offer robust search capabilities and data analysis functionalities.

Key drivers for the market include the increasing volume of data and growing IT investment in cognitive search. Furthermore, rising initiatives by key market players and technological advancements are creating lucrative growth opportunities.

Accenture estimates that the available data amounts to 44 zettabytes, with eighty percent being unstructured. This necessitates the ability to extract facts from documents for insights. Search engine giants like Google and Bing achieve this through a ‘knowledge graph.’ Additionally, businesses are expected to allocate a significant portion of their IT budgets to cloud-based solutions for cognitive search and analytics. However, the high cost of Insight Engines hinders market growth.

Key Regions and Major Players:

North America, a prominent market for insight engines, boasts a mature technology infrastructure and a high adoption rate of advanced search and analytics solutions. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in insight engine adoption, driven by digital transformation initiatives and AI technology utilization.

Major Market Players:

Elastic NV

Attivio

Coveo Solutions Inc.

Sinequa

IBM Corporation

Lucidworks

Dassault Systemes

Mindbreeze GmbH

Squirro

Smartlogic Semantic AI

Recent Developments:

In July 2020, Microsoft introduced a preview feature of text analytics for healthcare, enabling developers to derive insights from unstructured medical data.

Global Insight Engines Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Deployment Type, Size of Enterprise, End-user Industry, Region

Component, Deployment Type, Size of Enterprise, End-user Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The report aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries and forecast values for the coming years, incorporating qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It provides detailed information about driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape, and offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments:

By Component: Software Services

By Deployment Type: On-premises Cloud

By Size of Enterprise: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises



By End-user Industry: BFSI Retail IT and Telecom

By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



