Mobile Marketing Market Journey to the Pinnacle Anticipating Skyrocketing Market Size

The Global Mobile Marketing Market, valued at approximately USD 15.40 billion in 2022, is poised to exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of more than 18.30% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Mobile Marketing involves promoting services and brands to selected target audiences through channels such as SMS, MMS, and Push Notifications, aiming to establish personalized connections with mobile users. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of smartphone users and technological advancements.

According to Statista, China and India led the world in smartphone users in 2022, with 974 million and 659 million users, respectively, supported by the Asia Pacific region’s substantial population share of 60%. Moreover, the global internet user base surpassed 5.16 billion in 2023, representing over 64% of the world’s population, further fueling the Mobile Marketing Market’s expansion. However, concerns about privacy and technical limitations could impede market growth, although the rise of the digital world and increased IoT usage present growth opportunities.

Key Regions and Major Players:

North America has dominated the market, driven by the region’s inclination toward adopting advanced technologies. However, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, buoyed by its large user base and significant share of the world’s population.

Major Market Players:

Urban Airship

Swrve

Vibes

Adobe Inc.

Braze Inc.

Acoustic

Localytics

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Microsoft and Oracle entered an agreement to rent and share AI servers due to shortages.

In April 2023, Microsoft launched the AI tool “Microsoft Designer” in collaboration with OpenAI to leverage GPT technology for its Bing search engine.

Global Mobile Marketing Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Channel, Vertical, Region

Component, Channel, Vertical, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The report aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries and forecast values for the coming years, incorporating qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It provides detailed information about driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments:

By Component: Platform Services

By Channel: Messaging Push Notification Mobile Emails Quick Response Code Other



