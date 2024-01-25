Application Lifecycle Management Market Elevated Growth Prospects Skyrocketing Market Size Ahead

The Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market, valued at approximately USD 3.54 billion in 2022, is poised to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2023-2030. ALM involves managing the entire life cycle of an application from concept to retirement, integrating disciplines such as project management, requirements management, and governance. The market is witnessing expansion due to factors such as the increasing adoption of mobile devices, rising usage of cloud-based technologies, and the growing complexity of mobile devices and applications.

According to Statista, the global count of mobile devices in operation reached nearly 15 billion in 2021, with projections indicating a rise to 18.22 billion by 2025. Moreover, North America recorded the highest smartphone adoption rate, projected to increase to 90 percent by 2030. Cloud-based ALM solutions are gaining traction, enabling organizations to reduce infrastructure costs and increase flexibility. The global cloud applications market, valued at USD 133.6 billion in 2021, is expected to reach USD 168.6 billion by 2025. Despite these growth drivers, challenges such as high implementation costs and a lack of knowledge about ALM solutions hinder market growth.

Key Regions and Major Players:

North America dominates the market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of innovative technologies and industrial digitalization. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, fueled by factors such as the rising number of startups, increased demand for automation, and rapid digitization.

Major Market Players:

Micro Focus International plc

Broadcom Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Siemens AG

Intland Software

Perforce Software, Inc.

CollabNet VersionOne

Infinix

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, Microsoft announced Azure DevOps Server 2020 Version 1.1, enhancing pipeline management, agile planning, and Git integration.

In April 2021, IBM acquired myInvenio, an Italian software company specializing in process mining, to advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

Global Application Lifecycle Management Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Solution, Platform, Deployment Mode, Application, Region

Solution, Platform, Deployment Mode, Application, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The report aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries and forecast values for the coming years, incorporating both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It provides detailed information about driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments:

By Solution: Software Services

By Platform: Web-Based Applications Mobile-Based Applications

By Deployment Mode: On-premise Cloud



