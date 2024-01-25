Taipei's Lunar New Year shopping extravaganza kicks off Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Experience a Lunar New Year (LNY) like no other at the Taipei Lunar New Year Festival 2024, taking place from Friday (Jan. 26) to Thursday (Feb. 8).

The annual celebration, now in its 29th edition, promises a distinctive shopping atmosphere infused with the Year of the Dragon spirit, according to the city's Department of Economic Development.

The festival transforms ten commercial districts into a vibrant spectacle of dragons, featuring lanterns, giant balloons, mascots, and other captivating decorations. Dihua Street, the event's epicenter, hosts a grand street bazaar offering an array of merchandise, from dried foods like nuts and seafood to Lunar New Year snacks.

Other notable commercial districts include Rongbin Market, Taipei City Mall, the shopping area around the rear entrance of Taipei Main Station, Huayin Street, Yuanling Street, Siping Street, Yongkang Street, Ningxia Night Market, and Bangka Night Market. Western Taipei's Ningxia Night Market, a favorite of Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), entices gourmands with its traditional Taiwanese street food.

Adding an entertaining touch, Yongle Market on Dihua Street will feature claw machines promising lucky red envelopes, while lantern painting and street performances will captivate visitors around the festival venues.

For the first time, the city government is introducing shuttle bus services at MRT Beimen Station's Exit No. 2, providing a convenient transportation solution for attendees navigating to and from Dihua Street.

In a modern twist, the Taipei LNY Festival is collaborating with e-commerce giant Shopee and delivery service provider Uber Eats, catering to those who prefer to order goods online.

For more information, visit the 2024 Taipei Lunar New Year Festival website and the Office of Commerce Facebook page. Do not miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the festive spirit and celebrate the Year of the Dragon in style.