US Breast Pumps Market Technology Advancement and Trends 2024 to 2032

Market Overview

The US Breast Pumps Market is poised for robust growth driven by factors such as an upsurge in birth rates, increased women employment opportunities, rising awareness about breastfeeding benefits, and escalating online retail and e-commerce spending. The surge in birth rates directly correlates with a heightened demand for breastfeeding solutions, specifically breast pumps, as mothers seek efficient ways to nourish their infants. The intersection of technological advancements, emphasis on women’s health, and career pursuits propels the market’s continuous growth, with a projected CAGR of $% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Impactful Factors

Birth Rate Boost: Increasing birth rates in the US contribute to the growing demand for breastfeeding solutions, propelling the use and sales of breast pumps. In 2021, births witnessed a $% rise from 2020, setting the stage for market expansion.

Women Workforce Participation: The rising participation of women in the US workforce has spurred a higher demand for breast pumps. As more women balance work and motherhood, breast pumps become essential for expressing milk while away from their babies. With a 2022 women's employment rate at 55%, breast pumps' reliance grows, fostering market growth.

Breastfeeding Awareness: Growing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and a shift towards healthier infant feeding practices contribute to the market's expansion. With 83.2% of infants initiating breastfeeding in 2022, the market thrives on heightened acceptance of breastfeeding advantages.

E-commerce Impact: Online e-commerce plays a pivotal role in market growth, offering convenience and product variety. Despite a slight drop in growth, e-commerce significantly revolutionizes the market, providing choice, convenience, and information to new mothers.

US Breast Pumps Market Analysis

The market analysis delves into the dynamics influenced by rising birth rates, increased women workforce participation, breastfeeding awareness, and the transformative role of e-commerce.

Birth Rate Impact: The surge in US birth rates, reaching $% million in 2021, directly influences the breast pump market. As births increase, the demand for breastfeeding solutions, including breast pumps, rises, projecting a $% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Women Workforce Dynamics: With the women's employment rate at 55% in 2022, the growing reliance on breast pumps is shaped by employment laws and workplace accommodations, fostering the market's growth.

Breastfeeding Awareness: The heightened awareness of breastfeeding benefits contributes to the symbiotic relationship with the growing breast pump market. In 2022, 24.9% of infants are exclusively breastfed for six months, indicating a positive trend.

E-commerce Revolution: Despite a slight growth drop, e-commerce's impact on the breast pump market is transformative. Offering choice, convenience, and information, online platforms reshape the market, providing new mothers with informed choices.

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Technology Type

Electric Dominance: In 2022, electric breast pumps dominate the US market due to their convenience and efficiency. Popular among mothers who need to express milk regularly, electric pumps offer various settings, allowing users to mimic a baby’s natural feeding pattern.

By End-User Industry

Parenting and Maternity Leadership: The parenting and maternity sector dominates in 2022, reflecting the largest segment of breast pump users. As working mothers seek ways to balance their careers with breastfeeding, the demand for breast pumps increases, solidifying this industry’s influence.

By Geography

Northern Region Dominance: In 2022, the northern region emerges as the leader, driven by a densely populated area with a significant number of working mothers. High awareness of breastfeeding benefits and the need to express breast milk while working fuels the demand for breast pumps.

Competitive Landscape

The US Breast Pumps Market witnesses intense competition with prominent participants, including manufacturing companies and e-commerce and retail giants. Dominant manufacturing companies such as Philips Avent, Medela AG, Ameda Inc., and Spectra Baby USA lead the market. E-commerce and retail companies like Amazon, Walmart, and eBay play a pivotal role in providing a platform for both established brands and startups.

Recent Developments

Ameda's Innovation: Ameda launches Ameda Mya Joy in May 2020, a hospital-strength personal breast pump designed for moms on the go, combining safety and powerful pumping in a portable design.

Medela's Pandemic Response: In May 2020, Medela AG launches a new US production line of Vario 8 AC Portable Suction Pumps, responding to the acute demand during the pandemic.

Philips Avent's Efficiency: In March 2021, Philips Avent introduces a new electric breast pump inspired by the baby's natural feeding motion, providing quicker milk flow and more efficient expression.

Medela's User-Friendly Design: In January 2022, Medela launches a compact and easy-to-use single breast pump, ensuring more milk with more comfort and less fuss, supporting mothers through their breastfeeding journey.

Ameda's Hospital-Grade Offering: In October 2022, Ameda launches Ameda Pearl, a hospital-grade breast pump with powerful performance and a user-centric design, marking a significant addition to the market.

Future Outlook

The US Breast Pumps Market is anticipated to exhibit consistent growth, with a projected CAGR of $% from 2022 to 2028. Factors such as a rise in birth rates, increased women employment opportunities, growing awareness about breastfeeding benefits, and increasing online retail and e-commerce spending contribute to this positive trajectory.

Technological Innovations: Smart breast pumps with connectivity features and improved efficiency are set to reshape the market. Wearable and hands-free options will gain traction, catering to modern mothers' on-the-go lifestyles.

Insurance Coverage Integration: The integration of insurance coverage for breast pumps under the Affordable Care Act will continue to influence market growth, making breast pumps more accessible to a broader range of consumers.

E-commerce Continuity: E-commerce will maintain its pivotal role in providing convenience and accessibility to a diverse customer base. Online platforms offer informed purchasing decisions through reviews and comparisons.

Collaborations for Enhanced Support: Collaborations between manufacturers, healthcare institutions, and lactation consultants will enhance product offerings and support systems for breastfeeding mothers, fostering market expansion.

Key Questions Market Research and Analysis Report

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What is the historical growth rate of the market, and what are the projected growth rates for the future?

Who are the major players in the market, and what is their market share?

What are the market trends and dynamics influencing the industry?

What are the key drivers of market growth?

What are the challenges and barriers faced by market participants?

What are the emerging opportunities in the market?

What is the competitive landscape of the market?

What are the consumer preferences, behaviors, and buying patterns within the market?

What is the market segmentation, and how are different market segments performing?

