US Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Top Companies, Trends, Rising Demands, Sales and Supply 2024 to 2032

Market Overview

The United States Axial Spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) market focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of this autoimmune condition known for causing pain and inflammation in the spine. With a projected CAGR of $%, the market anticipates substantial growth from 2022 to 2028, attributed to an increased AxSpA prevalence, advanced diagnostic techniques, evolving treatment methods, and a surge in chronic diseases.

Rising Prevalence and Diagnostic Advancements

AxSpA comprises Ankylosing Spondylitis and Non-radiographic Spondyloarthritis. The prevalence in the US is currently 0.9% to 1.4%, affecting approximately 1.7 to 2.7 million people. Technological advancements, including MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, blood tests, and gene testing, contribute significantly to accurate AxSpA diagnosis, fostering market growth.

Treatment Diversity and Healthcare Expenditure

The availability of diverse treatment methods, from NSAIDs and sulfasalazine to biologics, addresses the complexity of AxSpA. The US government’s substantial healthcare expenditure, reaching ~$4 trillion in 2021, further propels the AxSpA market forward.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Ecosystem

The AxSpA market encompasses pharmaceutical companies, health insurance providers, major hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. Key players include Pfizer, Amgen, AbbVie, United Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, and Quest Diagnostics, influencing the market through medical advancements, patient safety regulations, and competition dynamics.

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Types

Ankylosing Spondylitis Prevalence: In 2022, Ankylosing Spondylitis dominates the market due to its high prevalence. With 32 people per 10,000 affected in the US, the presence of the HLA-B27 gene, found in 7.5% of Non-Hispanic white people, contributes to its prominence.

By Drug Class

NSAIDs at the Forefront: Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) lead the market in 2022, offering efficient and effective relief from AxSpA symptoms. With a response rate of up to 86%, NSAIDs, as first-line treatments, serve as alternatives to opioids, providing pain reduction without steroid-related side effects.

By Geography

Northern Dominance: In 2022, the northern region emerges as the market leader, boasting the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, top-notch hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. With around 9000 healthcare companies, this region, including Pfizer, Amgen, and Quest Diagnostics, accelerates AxSpA market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape features pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Amgen, AbbVie, and Novartis. AbbVie’s adalimumab (Humira) and Pfizer’s etanercept (Enbrel), both TNF inhibitors, hold a strong market position. Emerging classes like JAK inhibitors and interleukin inhibitors intensify the competition, with UCB Pharma’s bimekizumab showcasing promise in clinical trials.

Recent Developments

Cosentyx Approval: In June 2020, FDA approved Novartis’ Cosentyx for treating active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis.

In August 2020, AbbVie submitted an FDA application for RINVOQ's approval for Ankylosing Spondylitis treatment.

In December 2020, RINVOQ demonstrated success in meeting primary and secondary endpoints for non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis treatment.

In March 2022, IXEKIZUMAB showcased effectiveness in slowing radiographic axial Spondyloarthritis progression over two years.

Future Outlook

The US AxSpA market is poised for a CAGR of ~$%, driven by increasing AxSpA prevalence, rising healthcare expenditure, technological innovations, and diversified treatment methods.

High AxSpA Prevalence: With a current prevalence of 0.9% to 1.4%, the constant rise in AxSpA cases is expected to propel market growth. Growing Healthcare Expenditure: The continuous increase in healthcare expenditure, reaching $4 trillion in 2021, will contribute significantly to the AxSpA market.

Technological Innovations: Ongoing technological advancements, including novel diagnostic tools and treatment options, will play a pivotal role in shaping the AxSpA market’s future. Diverse Treatment Landscape: The healthcare sector’s development of more treatment options for AxSpA will further drive market expansion and offer patients enhanced therapeutic choices.

As the US Axial Spondyloarthritis market evolves, the intersection of technological innovation, treatment diversity, and healthcare investment will define its trajectory, ensuring enhanced patient care and market sustainability.

