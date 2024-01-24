US Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Overview on Growing Production, Rising Demands, Sales and Supply 2024 to 2032

Market Overview

The United States Automotive Paints and Coatings market revolves around the manufacturing, distribution, and utilization of automotive paints and coatings within the country. This dynamic market is projected to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately $% from 2022 to 2028. The driving forces behind this growth include surging automotive sales, a rise in accidents and collisions, technological advancements, and the pressing need to address pollution caused by paints and coatings.

Accelerators of Market Growth

Rapid Automotive Sales: The primary catalyst for the flourishing US Automotive Paints and Coatings market is the soaring sales of automotive vehicles. The increased demand for vehicles translates directly into a heightened need for automotive paints and coatings, not only for manufacturing but also for vehicle repairs. Accidents and Collisions: With accidents and collisions on the rise, the automotive repair industry is in constant demand for paints and coatings. Nearly 1 in every 63 people in the US has a chance of getting into an accident, necessitating substantial use of automotive paints and coatings for repairs. Technological Advancements: Continuous technological advancements have streamlined the painting process in the automotive industry. Innovations like UV curable coatings, E-coat, Robotics and automation, Additive Manufacturing, and Electrochromic coatings have made painting quicker and more efficient, driving the growth of the market. Environmental Concerns: Automotive paints and coatings contribute significantly to pollution, forming about 55% of micro-plastics and causing 80-90% of pollution in automotive manufacturing. This has spurred the demand for sustainable and low-pollution alternatives, acting as a growth driver.

US Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Analysis

The United States Automotive Paints and Coatings market is a complex arena that encompasses the manufacturing, distribution, and usage of these essential components in the automotive industry. Key factors contributing to the market’s growth include rapid automotive sales, increased accidents and collisions, technological innovations, and the need for sustainable alternatives due to environmental concerns.

Sales and Accidents Statistics: In 2022, approximately 15 million automotive vehicles were sold, directly fueling the demand for automotive paints and coatings.

The rising number of accidents, with nearly 5 million occurring annually in the US, contributes to the demand for automotive paints and coatings for vehicle repairs. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological progress in the field of automotive paints and coatings, such as UV curable coatings, E-coat, Robotics and automation, Additive Manufacturing, and Electrochromic coatings, has enhanced the efficiency and speed of the painting process. Environmental Impact: Automotive paints and coatings are a significant source of pollution, emphasizing the need for sustainable alternatives. Developing low-pollution paints becomes a crucial aspect of the US Automotive Paints and Coatings market.

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Resin Type

Polyurethane Dominance: In 2022, Polyurethane emerged as the dominant resin type in the US Automotive Paints and Coatings market. Recognized for its flexibility and durability, Polyurethane coatings offer resistance against UV, abrasion, and chemicals. Its quick-drying properties, coupled with various gloss finishes, contribute to its dominance.

By Application

Automotive OEM Leadership: The Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment held sway in 2022, reflecting the dominance of new automobile manufacturing. With nearly 10 million automobiles produced annually in the US and 15 million sold, the demand for automotive paints and coatings is substantial in this segment.

By Geography

Southern Region Supremacy: In 2022, the Southern region of the United States emerged as the dominant player in the Automotive Paints and Coatings market. The concentration of automotive vehicle companies, repair centers, and paint and coatings manufacturers, including major players like PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Valspar, and Akzo Nobel NV, contributes to this dominance.

Competitive Landscape

The US Automotive Paints and Coatings market is characterized by the presence of established players focusing on innovation, efficacy, and pricing strategies. Key players, including Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, RPM International, Axalta Coating Systems, Valspar, Nippon Paint, and Akzo Nobel, compete to gain market share. The focus remains on developing high-quality and environmentally sustainable products.

Recent Developments

PPG Industries Acquisition: In June 2021, PPG Industries acquired Worwag, a company involved in manufacturing automotive paints and coatings across various countries. This strategic move strengthens PPG Industries’ global position. Axalta Coating Systems Expansion: In August 2022, Axalta Coating Systems launched cromax gen, a next-generation basecoat technology product, primarily introduced in Latin America for the automotive refinish industry.

Future Outlook

The future of the US Automotive Paints and Coatings market looks promising, with an anticipated CAGR of $%. Key factors shaping this outlook include sustained growth in automotive sales, increasing accidents and collisions, continual technological advancements, and the imperative need for environmentally sustainable paints and coatings. As the market evolves, addressing environmental concerns and advancing painting technologies will remain at the forefront of industry developments.

