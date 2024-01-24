ONYX Hospitality Group Expands with the Launch of the First Shama Property in Malaysia: Shama Suasana Johor Bahru

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group, the prominent management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels & resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of Shama Suasana Johor Bahru in Malaysia, marking the opening of the first Shama property in the country.



From Left to Right: Mr. Tun Musa Hitam, Chairman Emeritus of UMLand Bhd., Mr. Dennis Ng Yew Khim, Group Managing Director of UMLand Bhd., Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, Mr. Harold Olaya Leon, SVP. Head of Operations of ONYX Hospitality Group

This achievement is highly significant as it makes Malaysia the first country, outside of Thailand, to host all three ONYX brands: Amari, OZO, and Shama, reaffirming ONYX's commitment to expanding its presence in Southeast Asia.



The signing ceremony took place on 18th January 2024 at Amari Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, with Dennis Ng Yew Khim, Group Managing Director, United Malayan Land Bhd, and Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group. United Malayan Land (UMLand) is one of Malaysia's premier property and township development companies. Shama Suasana Johor Bahru marks the second opening in partnership between ONYX Hospitality Group and UMLand, following the five-star Amari Johor Bahru in 2017.



The Shama brand is renowned for its commitment to providing contemporary, stylish, and spacious serviced apartments, where vibrant community thrives in a cosy homely haven. At each Shama property, a true sanctuary of belonging is created - strangers become family, greeted with open arms and a sense of home.



Scheduled to open in Q1, 2024, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru offers a modern living experience in the heart of the city, seamlessly combining the warmth and coziness of home with luxury facilities and services. Nestled next to the Zenith Lifestyle Centre, Johor Bahru's premier entertainment hub, and within walking distance to malls, department stores, and Johor Bahru's Heritage Trail, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru promises an unforgettable stay for both leisure and business travellers. Conveniently located just a short drive from Singapore, it provides easy access via the Rapid Transport System, and the CIQ (a customs, immigration and quarantine checkpoint for cars, buses, and the JB Sentral train station) is within walking distance, making travel effortless.



The elegantly appointed suites at Shama Suasana Johor Bahru are comfortable and luxurious. Featuring spacious living rooms and separate bedrooms, the latest modern comforts and features, and fully equipped kitchenettes, guests can be certain to have an enchanting and unforgettable stay complete with all the comforts of home.



The Shama foundation is built on community, fostering heartwarming connections. Whether a brief visit or settling in for an extended stay, everyone is embraced as part of the Shama family. Spaces are thoughtfully curated to encourage residents and neighbours to relax and connect, inviting them to uncover hidden charms of the neighbourhood with the freedom to explore. Shama embodies tranquillity, echoed in the brand's rippling logo representing lively local cultures and daily experiences.



The expansion of the Shama brand into Malaysia forms part of ONYX Hospitality Group's strategy to drive significant expansion in the hotel, resort, and serviced apartment business in Southeast Asia. As it seeks to achieve the overall vision of establishing itself as "The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia", the company is on track to operate over 50 properties by 2025, up from 44 at present, and an even more ambitious target of 70 by 2028.



Further planned expansion in the pipeline: OZO Medini (Q2 2024) and Shama Medini (Q1 2025). These properties will again see ONYX partner with UMLand Bhd.



For more information about ONYX Hospitality Group, please visit www.onyx-hospitality.com.



ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group is a well-established and leading hotel management company with a strong presence and reputation in the global travel market. With more than five decades of experience, ONYX Hospitality Group prides itself on its ability to bridge the best of Asian hospitality practices with global business precision - with the brand promise 'A Tailored Approach to Hospitality'. ONYX Hospitality Group's commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and providing top-notch services is at the heart of its operations. At the core of ONYX's business model is a dedication to offering outstanding customer service, a commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism, and a focus on adapting to the ever-evolving dynamics of the global travel industry.

