Marshall Islands insists it will stick with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Marshall Islands President Hilda C. Heine confirmed her nation would maintain ties with Taiwan in a videoconference with President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Heine pledged to work closely with Taiwan and like-minded nations in promoting security and resilience in the Indo-Pacific region, per a Presidential Office press release. Despite being a small nation, the Marshall Islands is proud to show it's support on the regional and international stages, she said.

Heine said the 26th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands is a source of pride. The enduring friendship is based on a shared Austronesian language background, as well as common values of democracy, freedom, fairness, justice, and a rock-solid relationship, she said.

The president thanked the Taiwan government for its support through cooperative projects in the fields of education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, energy, climate change, and women's empowerment. Taiwan's goodwill and friendship have significantly contributed to the livelihoods and well-being of the Marshallese, she said.

"Truly, Taiwan Can Help!" Heine said.

Lai responded by saying that Taiwan and the Marshall Islands are committed the to the values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.