Vertical Farming Market Growth Projections Impressive CAGR Forecasts Ahead

Global Vertical Farming Market is valued approximately USD 4.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Vertical Farming is a process of farming in which the crops are grown in vertically stacked layers, it includes soilless farming techniques like hydroponics, aquaponics and aeroponics. The structures that are generally chosen for vertical farming systems are house, buildings, shipping containers, abandoned mine shafts and others. The increase in adoption of organic food due to increase in use of pesticides in traditional farming, rising use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors for producing crops, effectiveness of vertical farming in maintaining reliability and stability of crop in adverse conditions, less use of water, low dependence on agricultural labors and lesser need for agrochemicals are the factors expected to fuel the demand.

For instance, in 2019, according to the Organic Trade Association, sale of U.S. organic industry increased by around 5%. However, few numbers of varieties and high initial investment will impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, increasing use of big data, predictive analytics and rising automation in agriculture is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Vertical Farming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the expansion of commercial and small-scale vertical farms. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand of organic food would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vertical Farming market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

4D Bios Inc.

AeroFarms

Freight Farms

Green Sense Farms, LLC

BrightFarms Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Agrilution Systems GmbH

Signify

Osram

Sky Greens

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Structure:

Shipping Container

Building-based

By Offering:

Lighting

Hydroponic Components

Climate Control

Sensors

By Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbs:

Tomato

Lettuce

Bell & Chili Peppers

Strawberry

Cucumber

Leafy Greens

Herbs

Others

By Growing Mechanism:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

This report covers several key questions related to the global Vertical Farming market, including:

What can be expected for the Vertical Farming market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Vertical Farming market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Vertical Farming market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Vertical Farming by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Vertical Farming market?

The Key Points Covered in the Table of Contents:

Overview: This section provides a concise summary of the report, offering a high-level understanding of the global Vertical Farming Market. It serves as an introduction, providing insights into the nature and contents of the research study.

Market Analysis: The research study accurately and reliably forecasts the market share of key segments within the Vertical Farming Market. This analysis enables industry participants to make strategic investments in the significant growth areas of the Vertical Farming Market.

Analysis of Leading Players’ Strategies: Market participants can utilize this report to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals in the Vertical Farming Market. It offers an in-depth analysis of the strategies employed by leading players, enabling others to develop effective strategies and stay ahead in the market.

Regional Growth Analysis: The report covers all major regions and countries relevant to the Vertical Farming Market. The regional analysis facilitates market players in identifying untapped regional markets, devising unique regional strategies, and comparing the growth patterns across different regions.

Market Forecasts: Purchasers of this report gain access to precise and validated estimations of the overall market size in terms of both value and volume. The study also includes comprehensive forecasts for consumption, production, sales, and other pertinent factors related to the Vertical Farming Market.

