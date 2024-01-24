Poultry Feed Market Upcoming Developments to Impressive Gains in The Next Decade

In-Depth Exploration of the Poultry Feed Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2024 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Poultry Feed Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Poultry Feed Market is valued approximately at USD 183.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Poultry is regarded as one of the most cost-effective forms of protein, and as a result, demand for poultry items such as eggs and meat continues to rise. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), global chicken meat production is 3.25 million tons in 2019, up 2% from 2018. The population and income factor have a significant impact on poultry commodity demand. Packaged poultry feed is forecast to expand at a faster pace than conventional poultry feed, opening up new possibilities for market participants. Moreover, Poultry meat is becoming popular around the world, with sales rising from 119,205.21 metric tons in 2018 to 120,884.63 metric tons in 2019. (OECD, 2020). To meet the basic feed requirements, demand for poultry feed is expected to rise over the forecast period. The leading companies are concentrating their efforts on purchasing feed mills and small production facilities in order to expand their operations in both domestic and foreign markets.

For instance, Cargill unveiled the Feeding Knowledge platform in October 2019, which offers resources for farmers on the most up-to-date intelligent animal processing activities, with the aim of assisting them in navigating and improving their operations across all habitats. Similarly, Viligen, a poultry feed additive that includes a variety of special scientifically-backed ingredients to support gastrointestinal tissue growth and function, was introduced in May 2018 by Alltech. However, side effects of preservatives and antioxidants used in manufacture of feed, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Poultry Feed Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.The demand for poultry feed continues to be high in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific in countries like China and India. This leads to the increasing use of quality feed for a higher poultry population.

Major market player included in this report are:

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Cargill Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

De Heus BV

Land O Lakes Inc.

ForFarmers NV

Nutreco NV

Invivo Healthcare

Novus International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Animal Type:

Layer

Broiler

Turkey

Other Animal Types

By Ingredient:

Cereal

Oilseed Meal

Molasses

Fish Oil and Fish Meal

Supplements

Other Ingredients

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

The Key Points Covered in the Table of Contents:

Overview: This section provides a concise summary of the report, offering a high-level understanding of the global Poultry Feed Market. It serves as an introduction, providing insights into the nature and contents of the research study.

Market Analysis: The research study accurately and reliably forecasts the market share of key segments within the Poultry Feed Market. This analysis enables industry participants to make strategic investments in the significant growth areas of the Poultry Feed Market.

Analysis of Leading Players’ Strategies: Market participants can utilize this report to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals in the Poultry Feed Market. It offers an in-depth analysis of the strategies employed by leading players, enabling others to develop effective strategies and stay ahead in the market.

Regional Growth Analysis: The report covers all major regions and countries relevant to the Poultry Feed Market. The regional analysis facilitates market players in identifying untapped regional markets, devising unique regional strategies, and comparing the growth patterns across different regions.

Market Forecasts: Purchasers of this report gain access to precise and validated estimations of the overall market size in terms of both value and volume. The study also includes comprehensive forecasts for consumption, production, sales, and other pertinent factors related to the Poultry Feed Market.

Our Poultry Feed Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

