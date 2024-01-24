Device Vulnerability Management Market Strategic Market Mastery Future-Proofing Your Business in a Changing Landscape | Hewlett Packard, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Device Vulnerability Management Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Device Vulnerability Management, a critical aspect of cybersecurity, involves the systematic process of identifying, assessing, and mitigating vulnerabilities in computer systems, networks, and devices. It employs a proactive approach to discover, analyze, and address security weaknesses that malicious entities could exploit for unauthorized access, data compromise, or system disruption. The market’s robust growth is driven by key factors such as the escalating instances of cybercrimes, the rapid expansion of cloud computing, and increased government investments in data security and privacy initiatives.

Statista’s Cybersecurity Outlook estimates a global surge in cybercrime costs from USD 8.44 trillion in 2022 to USD 23.84 trillion by 2027. The demand for cloud computing is expected to rise significantly as a preventive measure against cybercrimes. In 2022, the cloud computing industry was forecasted to generate over USD 400 billion in sales and continues to show minimal signs of slowing down. Cloud computing, utilizing networks of remote servers accessed through the internet, plays a pivotal role in storing, managing, and processing data. Additionally, the burgeoning mobile market, coupled with internet accessibility and innovative cybersecurity solutions, presents abundant growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of device vulnerability management poses a challenge to market growth throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions considered for the Global Device Vulnerability Management Market study encompass Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022, holding the largest market share due to a high demand for protecting device data. This trend is anticipated to persist during the projection period. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region, driven by increased adoption of cloud-based technology over the expected timeframe. Emerging economies, particularly China and India, are expected to experience rapid expansion due to technological advancements.

Major Market Players:

Hewlett Packard

IBM Corporation

EMC Corporation

Intel Security (McAfee)

Symantec Corporation

GFI Software

OpenText Corporation (NetIQ)

Qualys Inc.

Tripwire, Inc.

Rapid7Inc.

Recent Developments News:

In May 2023, HPE and Tokyo Tech collaborated to build the TSUBAME4.0 supercomputer for artificial intelligence, research, and innovation.

In May 2023, IBM launched a $100 million partnership with international universities to develop novel technologies for a 100,000-Qubit quantum-centric supercomputer.

Global Device Vulnerability Management Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Type, End-User, Region

Type, End-User, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Study Objectives:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries and forecast values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, and potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest. Additionally, it incorporates a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained comprehensively.

Market Segmentation:

Type: Solutions Services

End-User: Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMBs) Enterprises



Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the driving factors for market growth?

What challenges and limitations does the market face?

What emerging opportunities exist in the market?

What potential threats and risks could impact the market?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What are the market segments and their sizes?

Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?

What variables affect different geographical areas?

Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?

What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?

What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?

What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?

What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?

How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?

How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7667

