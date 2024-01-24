Alexa
Computer Graphics Market Dynamics Demystified Future-Proofing Your Business for Tomorrow | Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., ARM Ltd., Intel Corporation, Imagination Technologies

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/01/24 06:35

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Computer Graphics Market”  that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Computer Graphics Market, valued at approximately USD 193.20 billion in 2022, foresees a compelling growth rate exceeding 6.00% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Computer graphics, encompassing the creation, manipulation, and display of visual content through computers, includes both 2D graphics—utilizing raster and vector graphics—and 3D graphics, focusing on the generation and rendering of three-dimensional objects and scenes.

Widely applied in entertainment, virtual reality, CAD, scientific visualization, and data visualization, computer graphics play a pivotal role in advancing industries through technological breakthroughs and elevating communication and problem-solving capabilities. The market’s trajectory is steered by the escalating use of electronic devices and the continual development of innovative and advanced technologies. The expansion of the entertainment industry and cross-industry collaboration further propel market growth.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in 2022, the Indian electronics manufacturing industry is on a significant growth trajectory, with projections pointing to a market size of USD 520 billion by 2025. The demand for electronic products is expected to rise to USD 400 billion by 2025, showcasing a substantial increase from USD 33 billion in FY20. The electronics system market anticipates a 2.3 times increase in demand by FY25, reaching USD 160 billion. The growth potential and emerging opportunities in the Indian electronics manufacturing industry are underscored by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in 2023, predicting a booming market size of frontier technology reaching approximately USD 9,469 billion by 2030. Frontier technology, including Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more, contributes significantly to the global frontier technology market, elevating overall innovation and advanced technology growth. However, the high cost of software and hardware development, along with security and privacy concerns, may pose challenges to market growth during the forecasted period from 2023 to 2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions in the Global Computer Graphics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America takes the lead in the computer graphics market in 2022, boasting a substantial number of visual effects (VFX) companies, including renowned industry leaders such as Walt Disney Animation Studios, Warner Bros Animation, DreamWorks Animation, and Industrial Light & Magic. It is also home to prominent providers of computer graphics hardware components and application software, such as Autodesk Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Siemens PLM Software, among others. The United States, in particular, serves as a primary production hub for a significant portion of film entertainment work. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the computer graphics market, driven by factors such as the region’s expanding entertainment and gaming industry, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, driving the demand for visually appealing gaming experiences. The rising adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies across multiple industries further fuels the need for advanced computer graphics in the region.

Major Market Players:

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc.
  • ARM Ltd.
  • Intel Corporation
  • Imagination Technologies
  • Nvidia Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Adobe Systems Ltd.
  • Siemens PLM Software
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation

Recent Developments News:

  • In February 2022, AMD announced its acquisition of Xilinx. This strategic move positioned AMD as a foremost player in high-performance and adaptive computing, boasting a significant scale advantage and the most robust portfolio of computing, graphics, and adaptive SoC products. AMD anticipates positive impacts on non-GAAP margins, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow generation within the first year, leveraging complementary products, customers, and markets to create the industry’s leading high-performance and adaptive computing company.
  • In November 2021, Threekit, a prominent platform for 3D visual commerce, secured USD 35 million in Series B funding led by Leaders Fund. This funding round, featuring strategic investors like Capgemini and ServiceNow, along with existing investors Salesforce and Shasta Ventures, empowers Threekit to accelerate investments in its product platforms, eCommerce integration, global sales organization, and partner network, fueling its growth trajectory.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

  • By Component:
    • Hardware
    • Application Software
  • By Application:
    • CAD
    • Image Processing
    • Entertainment
    • User Interfaces
    • Others

Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • ROE
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global Computer Graphics Market Report Scope:

  • Historical Data: 2020 – 2021
  • Base Year for Estimation: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030
  • Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
  • Segments Covered: Component, Application, Region
  • Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
  • Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope* The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

  • What are the driving factors for market growth?
  • What challenges and limitations does the market face?
  • What emerging opportunities exist in the market?
  • What potential threats and risks could impact the market?
  • What is the current market size and growth rate?
  • What are the market segments and their sizes?
  • Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?
  • What variables affect different geographical areas?
  • Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?
  • What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?
  • What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?
  • What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?
  • What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?
  • How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?
  • How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

