AI in education Market Navigating Change A Comprehensive Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business | Pearson Plc, DreamBox Learning, Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “AI in education Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global AI in Education Market, valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2022, foresees a growth rate exceeding 1.5% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the education landscape by introducing innovative technologies and tools that significantly enhance the learning experience. AI in education involves the integration of intelligent systems and algorithms to support various educational processes, ranging from personalized learning to administrative tasks.

A key application of AI in education is personalized learning, where AI algorithms analyze student data, including performance, learning styles, and preferences, to tailor educational content and offer personalized recommendations. This approach empowers students to learn at their own pace, address individual needs, and improve overall learning outcomes. The increasing use of AI and the burgeoning EdTech industry serve as key market drivers during the forecast period.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in 2021, the EdTech industry in India witnessed a valuation of USD 750 million in 2020, projected to experience substantial growth, reaching approximately USD 4 billion by 2025, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.77%. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for non-academic courses in tier II and III cities and the increasing need for personalized learning experiences within the EdTech sector. An estimated USD 1.5 billion from the USD 4 billion market value is expected to be allocated to K-12 education, encompassing after-school foundational and pre-preparational courses within the AI in education market.

According to Statista in 2023, the global artificial intelligence market’s expected revenue in 2022 was estimated at USD 433 billion, with rapid expansion anticipated to surpass approximately USD 500 billion by 2023. Nevertheless, legal and regulatory frameworks and complex implementation with existing systems may pose challenges to the growth of the Global AI in Education Market. However, global reach and scalability, along with skill development and future workforce readiness, present potential market growth opportunities.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions in the Global AI in Education Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market with the largest market share due to the presence of major market players. The region has witnessed a high rate of technological advancement, especially in the education sector, continuously adopting advanced technology integration with existing systems. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, driven by factors such as the emerging market for advanced education technology and systems and a strong inclination towards higher education, given that the region is home to one-third of the world’s population.

Major Market Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Google LLC

Pearson Plc

DreamBox Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Zamit India Pvt. Ltd., an educational technology company, announced plans to introduce a range of AI-powered products aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With a growth-focused approach, the company aims to target eight million new users over the next three years by offering innovative products such as ZQ, ZPD, GETs, and other distinct offerings.

In October 2022, Schoolnet India Limited, an ed-tech company, and vernacular ed-tech platform GUVI Geek Networks Limited entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide coding skills to students enrolling on Geneo, Schoolnet’s flagship product. This collaboration aims to offer Schoolnet learners access to advanced technology and programming education, empowering them to explore new opportunities in the field.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component: Solutions Services

By Deployment: Cloud On-premises

By Technology: Natural Language Processing (NLP) Machine Learning



By Application: Learning Platform & Virtual Facilitators Intelligent Tutoring System (ITS) Smart Content Fraud and Risk Management Others

By End User: K-12 Education Higher Education Corporate Training & Learning



By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global AI in Education Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Deployment, Technology, Application, End User, Region

Component, Deployment, Technology, Application, End User, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

