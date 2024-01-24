RFID Tags Market Future Fortification A Guide to Market Size Strategies for Business Resilience | NXP Semiconductors N.V., CAEN RFID Srl, GAO RFID Inc

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “RFID Tags Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global RFID Tags Market, valued at approximately USD 14.50 billion in 2022, anticipates a robust CAGR of more than 11.90% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) tags, also known as RFID transponders or RFID chips, are compact electronic devices leveraging radio waves for wireless data transmission. These devices, encapsulated in various forms such as cards, stickers, labels, or embedded directly into objects, consist of a microchip and an antenna.

The microchip holds unique identification information and additional data, facilitating tasks such as product details or sensor readings. The antenna transmits and receives signals to communicate with RFID readers or scanners. The market is driven by the surging e-commerce sector, the growing integration of IoT technology, and the increasing adoption of RFID across various industries, presenting lucrative growth opportunities.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in 2023, the projected USD 350 billion e-commerce market by 2030 is poised to significantly elevate the demand for RFID tags. In 2022 alone, the e-commerce industry is expected to experience a substantial growth rate of 21.5%, reaching a value of USD 74.8 billion. As the e-commerce sector thrives, RFID tags are anticipated to play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency and supply chain management. Additionally, Statista predicts a tripling of global Internet of Things (IoT) devices from 9.7 billion in 2020 to over 29 billion by 2030. China is expected to lead in IoT devices, reaching approximately 5 billion consumer devices by 2030. Despite this promising outlook, challenges such as data security and privacy concerns, along with the limited read range of RFID Tags, may pose hurdles to market growth during the forecasted period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions considered in the Global RFID Tags Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, spearheading the RFID market from 2022 to 2030, boasts a substantial share, attributed to key players like Apple Inc. and Intel Corporation making significant investments in portable devices solutions and digital display devices. The Asia Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing market for RFID Tags, experiencing advancements in healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, coupled with the adoption of emerging technologies. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), and ASEAN countries display a keen interest in RFID technology due to its affordability and long-term benefits.

Major Market Players:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

CAEN RFID Srl

GAO RFID Inc.

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Infotek Software and Systems Private Limited

Bartronics India Ltd.

Bartech Data Systems Private Limited

Bar Code India Limited

Securitag Assembly Group Co Ltd

Linxens India Private Limited

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, Avery Dennison Corporation acquired the linerless label technology developed by Catchpoint Ltd, a Yorkshire-based company in England. The acquisition includes Catchpoint’s patents, brand, trade secrets, and extensive knowledge, with Avery Dennison upholding existing commercial agreements.

In June 2021, Impinj, Inc. introduced three next-gen RAIN RFID reader chips – Impinj E710, E510, and E310. These high-performance, low-power chips empower IoT device makers to meet the growing demand for item connectivity in sectors such as retail, supply chain, and consumer electronics.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges, which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Tags

Reader

Software & Services

By Wafer Size:

8 Inch

12 Inch

Others

By Tag Type:

Passive

Active

By Frequency:

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

By Form Factor:

Card

Implant

Key Fob

Label

Paper Ticket

Band

Others

By Material:

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

By Application:

Agriculture

Commercial

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global RFID Tags Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Offering, Wafer Size, Tag Type, Frequency, Form Factor, Material, Application, Region

Offering, Wafer Size, Tag Type, Frequency, Form Factor, Material, Application, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

