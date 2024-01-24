Connecting the Future: Global 5G Devices Market Surges to Over USD $$ Billion in 2022, Projected for Remarkable 77.87% CAGR Growth by 2030

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “5G Devices Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global 5G Devices Market, currently valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth with a robust CAGR of more than 77.87% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The 5G Devices Market encompasses electronic devices that harness 5G technology for wireless communication, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, IoT devices, and other connected devices.

These devices are designed to support high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connectivity facilitated by 5G networks. Playing a pivotal role in various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, transportation, and entertainment, the 5G Devices Market empowers users to leverage the enhanced capabilities offered by 5G technology. Key factors driving the market include the increasing adoption of mobiles and tablets and the growing utilization of smart devices.

5G technology provides users with faster download and upload speeds, real-time streaming, seamless connectivity, and enhanced overall performance. Tablets and laptops equipped with 5G capabilities enable users to connect to 5G networks, ensuring high-speed internet access on the go. According to Statista, the forecasted number of mobile 5G subscriptions worldwide is projected to reach 1.9 million in 2023, with an expected surge to 5.9 million by 2027. This surge in 5G subscriptions is a significant driver for the market’s growth. Moreover, increasing technological advancements for enhancing connectivity systems and user experience, coupled with rising demand from the industrial sector, create lucrative opportunities for market expansion. However, challenges such as high device costs and network coverage & infrastructure may pose obstacles to market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions considered in the Global 5G Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the market, attributed to its strong telecommunication infrastructure and supportive government policies facilitating 5G technology deployment. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period (2023-2030) due to its large population base, translating into a substantial mobile subscriber base and creating a vast market for 5G devices.

Major Market Players:

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Saudi Telecom Company

Vodafone Group Plc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Rakuten Mobile Inc.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Nokia and Telia Finland collaborated to launch one of the pioneering commercial 5G standalone (SA) networks, incorporating network slicing technology specifically for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. Telia plans to integrate 5G SA into its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) home broadband services, offering improved connectivity and increased capacity advantages to its customers.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges, which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Form Factor:

Modules

CPE (Indoor/Outdoor)

Smartphones

Hotspots

Laptops

Industrial Grade CPE/Router/Gateway

Other Form Factor

By Spectrum Support:

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

Both Spectrum Bands

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global 5G Devices Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Form Factor, Spectrum Support, Region

Form Factor, Spectrum Support, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

