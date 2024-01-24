Unveiling Connectivity Horizons: Data Center Interconnect Market Surpasses USD 8.5 Billion in 2022, Poised for Impressive 12.6% CAGR Growth by 2030

The Global Data Center Interconnect Market, achieving a valuation of approximately USD 8.5 billion in 2022, is set to experience robust growth with a healthy CAGR of more than 12.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The Data Center Interconnect (DCI) market encompasses the industry dedicated to providing networking solutions and technologies that facilitate the interconnection of multiple data centers. This enables seamless data transfer, resource sharing, and workload distribution across geographically dispersed locations. The market is fueled by factors such as the expanding 5G network and the flourishing cloud computing industry.

DCI solutions typically involve high-capacity network connectivity, such as optical fiber or wavelength services, to ensure the smooth exchange of data, applications, and workloads across geographically dispersed data centers. According to CloudScene’s data from January 2021, there were approximately 8,000 data centers worldwide across 110 countries. The rising adoption of 5G, as per Statista, reached 536 million in 2021 and is expected to further grow to 1004 million in 2022. This surge in 5G adoption contributes significantly to the market’s growth. Additionally, increasing investments in the development of data networks and rising government support towards digitalization present lucrative opportunities for market expansion. However, challenges such as high initial investment and concerns related to distance and capacity may hinder market growth throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions considered in the Global Data Center Interconnect Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the presence of leading companies aggressively adopting the latest technologies to enhance corporate productivity. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period, driven by the adoption and integration of optical transportation networking equipment within data centers.

Major Market Players:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Infinera Corporation

ADVA Optical Networking

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Extreme Networks

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Brocade Communication Systems Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

ZTE Corporation.

Recent Developments News:

In November 2020, NTT Communications Corp. enhanced its Data Center Interconnect (DCI) network in collaboration with Ciena Corp. The upgrade involves the deployment of a high-speed single-wave 800G line solution, aiming to meet the increasing demand for cloud and gaming services aligned with the ongoing expansion of 5G networks.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges, which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User:

Communications Service Providers (CSPs)

Internet Content Providers and Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs/CNPs)

Government/Research and Education (Government/R&E)

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



