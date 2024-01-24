Alexa
Revolutionizing Insights: Insight Engines Market Surges to USD 1162.14 Million in 2022, Anticipating Robust 25.5% CAGR | Sinequa, IBM Corporation, Lucidworks, Dassault Systemes

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/01/24 07:04

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Insight Engines Market”  that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Insight Engines Market, currently valued at approximately USD 1162.14 million in 2022, foresees a dynamic growth trajectory with a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 25.5% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The insight engines market is a pivotal industry that focuses on providing advanced search and data analysis solutions.

These solutions empower organizations to extract meaningful insights from vast data repositories, utilizing a combination of artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning techniques. The market’s major drivers include the escalating amount of data and a surge in IT investment in cognitive search. Furthermore, rising initiatives by key market players and technological advancements create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Accenture estimates a staggering 44 zettabytes of available data, with 80% being unstructured (text documents, audio, video, emails, social media posts, etc.) and 20% stored in structured systems. The ability to extract facts from such diverse sources is crucial to acquire insights and meet user or organizational needs. Search engine giants like Google and Bing achieve this through a ‘knowledge graph.’ Despite the potential, the high cost of Insight Engines impedes market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions considered for the Global Insight Engines Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America stands out as a prominent market for insight engines, boasting several major technology companies and a mature technology infrastructure. The United States, in particular, demonstrates a strong presence of insight engine vendors and high adoption rates of advanced search and analytics solutions. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the adoption of insight engines, with countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia investing in digital transformation initiatives and leveraging AI technologies for business operations, presenting significant growth opportunities for insight engine vendors.

Major Market Players:

  • Elastic NV
  • Attivio
  • Coveo Solutions Inc.
  • Sinequa
  • IBM Corporation
  • Lucidworks
  • Dassault Systemes
  • Mindbreeze GmbH
  • Squirro
  • Smartlogic Semantic AI

Recent Developments:

  • In July 2020, Microsoft introduced a preview feature of text analytics for healthcare, enabling developers to analyze and derive valuable insights from unstructured medical data.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Component:

  • Software
  • Services

By Deployment Type:

  • On-premises
  • Cloud

By Size of the Enterprise:

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

By End-user Industry:

  • BFSI
  • Retail
  • IT and Telecom

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • ROE
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Global Insight Engines Market Report Scope:

  • Historical Data: 2020 – 2021
  • Base Year for Estimation: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030
  • Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
  • Segments Covered: Component, Deployment Type, Size of the Enterprise, End-user Industry, Region
  • Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
  • Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

