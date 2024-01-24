Seizing Control Database Monitoring Software Market Pioneering Progress Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size Expertise | Red Gate Software Ltd., eG Innovations, Nagios Enterprises, LLC

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Database Monitoring Software Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Database Monitoring Software Market, presently valued at approximately USD 1.60 billion in 2022, foresees a robust growth rate exceeding 15.1% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Database monitoring software, a pivotal tool in maintaining the performance, security, and reliability of databases, enables efficient management and troubleshooting. As a specialized application, it plays a crucial role in monitoring and managing the performance, availability, and security of databases.

Offering real-time insights into the health and functioning of databases, database monitoring software empowers administrators and IT teams to proactively identify and resolve issues. The market’s expansion is driven by factors such as the rising amount of data generated by industries and the surge in government and private investments toward digitization strategies.

According to Statista, the global volume of data and information created soared from 33 zettabytes in 2018 to 64.2 zettabytes in 2020, with an anticipated increase to 181 zettabytes by 2025. This escalating data volume leads to a rise in data traffic worldwide, fostering the adoption of database monitoring software. Additionally, the adoption of new technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud services, coupled with the increasing data volume resulting from shifting traffic patterns, are key factors driving market growth. Moreover, the rising development of advanced AI-based technology tools and the increased adoption of database software in the healthcare industry are contributing to the market’s lucrative growth. However, the high cost of database monitoring software and stringent laws and regulations associated with software development pose challenges to market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions considered for the Global Database Monitoring Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by the presence of key market players and the region’s increasing government investment in digitalization, along with the growing information technology industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by rising investment in digital transformation, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and private organizations in the market space.

Major Market Players:

Dynatrace Inc.

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Datadog, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Quest Software Inc.

Paessler AG

IDERA, Inc.

Red Gate Software Ltd.

eG Innovations

Nagios Enterprises, LLC

Recent Developments:

In April 2022 , Quest Software announced Foglight 6.1, a monitoring and optimization platform for the hybrid business. This platform offers enterprises tools for detailed database workload optimization and cloud cost control, instilling confidence in managing databases and IT infrastructure.

, Quest Software announced Foglight 6.1, a monitoring and optimization platform for the hybrid business. This platform offers enterprises tools for detailed database workload optimization and cloud cost control, instilling confidence in managing databases and IT infrastructure. In February 2020, SentryOne developed SentryOne Portal, providing easy web access to Microsoft Corporation’s SQL Server and SQL Azure Database monitoring data. This interface enables DBAs, developers, and senior IT personnel to view the status of crucial on-premises and cloud data missions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges, which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud/SaaS

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End User:

Banks and Financial Institutes

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Database Monitoring Software Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End User, Region

Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End User, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

