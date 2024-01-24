Dominating Digital Frontiers: Scale-out NAS Market Future-Ready Formulas A Guide to Market Size Strategies for Business Resilience | Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Inc.

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Scale-out NAS Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Scale-out NAS Market, currently valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022, foresees a robust growth rate exceeding 21% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Scale-out Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a storage structure designed to enhance storage capacity by seamlessly adding and configuring NAS units as needed. A sophisticated solution, it is witnessing increasing adoption due to a trend towards lower prices, greater features, and scalability sought by end-users, steering away from traditional storage solutions. The market’s growth is fueled by factors such as the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, increased demand for new technologies, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence.

As per Statista, the cloud security software market, estimated at USD 29.5 billion in 2020, is projected to surpass USD 37 billion by 2026. North America leads this market, while Asia Pacific demonstrates the fastest growth pace. The surge in cloud use necessitates advanced cloud security solutions, with companies working on managed security services partnering with security solution providers. Amazon Web Services (AWS) dominates the cloud infrastructure services market with a 32% market share, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The combined spending of these three major cloud suppliers constitutes 65% of the total market. Despite market opportunities such as increased demand for High Throughput Rate, Increased I/O Capacity, Low Latency, and the growth of Advanced Parallel Storage Platforms Due to Big Data Analytics, the market faces challenges from advanced utility costs with substantial licensing fees, hindering growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions considered for the Global Scale-out NAS Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America takes the lead in global market share due to the early adoption of advanced analytics solutions with substantial data storage requirements. Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region, driven by the escalating volume of data generation and the high adoption of advanced storage technologies.

Major Market Players:

Quantum Corporation

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Nasuni Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Panasas Inc.

Pure Storage Inc.

Scality, Inc.

Nexenta by DDN Inc

Recent Developments:

Nov 2019 – IBM introduces the Elastic Storage 3000 innovation, combining NVMe technology with IBM’s Spectrum Scale parallel file system for a highly efficient scale-out NAS device targeting business applications centered around unstructured data.

Jun 2019 – WekaIO announced corporate capabilities, including encryption and LDAP access control, for its scale-out NAS device. These upgrades are deemed essential for the parallel file system, capable of expanding to trillions of files and spanning on-premise and cloud locations.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End User Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Scale-out NAS Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Deployment, Organization Size, End User Industry, Region

Deployment, Organization Size, End User Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

