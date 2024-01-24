Revolutionizing Advertising: Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market Segment Sentinel Guarding the Importance of Identifying and Targeting Your Audience | Gimbal Inc., ThumbVista LLC

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market, valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022, is poised for robust growth at a thriving rate exceeding 16.87% over the forecast period 2023-2030. This market segment revolves around delivering targeted advertisements to mobile users based on their geographic location, harnessing location data from smartphones and tablets to pinpoint specific audiences near designated locations or points of interest. The market surge is propelled by pivotal factors, including the rapid digitalization across industry verticals and the escalating penetration of Internet & GPS-enabled mobile devices.

Statista reveals that the global hospitality market, encompassing hotels, tourism, food, and beverage services, was valued at 3486.77 billion dollars in 2020, with an anticipated increase to 4132.5 billion dollars in 2021. Moreover, the worldwide income from travel apps is expected to witness a 17% increase from 2022 to 2023, reaching approximately USD 400 million. The 2020 Digital Trends in Asia Pacific report discloses that over 57% of organizations in the region planned to boost their digital advertising spending in 2020. While advancements in mobile communication and geo-positioning technologies, coupled with the growing influence of social media, create market opportunities, rising awareness regarding safety and security among location tracking consumers presents a challenge to market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions highlighted in the Global Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently commands the largest global market share, driven by increased smartphone usage and the growth of IoT technology. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by the escalating expenditure on goods and services through e-commerce platforms and the cost-effective advertising model.

Major Market Players:

InMarket

Google LLC

Facebook Inc.

IBM Technology Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Gimbal Inc.

ThumbVista LLC

Bluedot Innovation

Apple Inc.

GroundTruth

Recent Developments:

In May 2021, GroundTruth announced a strategic collaboration and integration with Yext, an online brand management company. This partnership, utilizing GroundTruth’s proprietary Blueprint mapping technology, enables consumers to manage their Yext platform listings efficiently, targeting specific consumers with personalized offers and advertisements.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Geo-fencing

Beacons

Hyper-contextual Targeting

Geo-targeting

Geo-conquesting

By End User Industry:

Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality

Healthcare

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Technology, End User Industry, Region

Technology, End User Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

