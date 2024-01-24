Revolutionizing Connectivity: Domain Name System Service Market Segmentation Synergy Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Market Effectively | Digicert, Inc, Efficient IP , Eonscope Inc

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Domain Name System Service Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Domain Name System Service Market, currently valued at USD 403 million in 2022, is expected to witness robust growth at a rate exceeding 11.70% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. A Domain Name System (DNS) service plays a crucial role by translating domain names into numeric IP addresses, enabling seamless connectivity between computers. The market’s expansion is driven by factors such as the escalating threat of data breaches and the burgeoning e-commerce industry, underscoring the increasing importance of DNS services.

As reported by Statista, approximately 15 million data records were globally exposed through data breaches during the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2020 witnessed a peak, exposing nearly 125 million data sets, highlighting the escalating concern over data security. Concurrently, the e-commerce industry is witnessing remarkable growth, with Statista predicting a total revenue increase of 54.59% (551.9 billion dollars) in the American e-commerce market between 2023 and 2027, reaching a staggering USD 1.6 trillion. Furthermore, the affordability of managed DNS services is expected to propel demand, creating lucrative opportunities in emerging economies. Despite the positive outlook, data privacy concerns and high costs remain key challenges stifling market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions analyzed in the Global Domain Name System Service Market study encompass Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the DNS service market, driven by technological advancements and infrastructure developments. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, propelled by the global surge in internet users, with further growth anticipated as 4G technology becomes more widely adopted in the coming years.

Major Market Players:

Amazon Web Service Inc.

Bluecat Networks (Canada)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Cloudflare, Inc. (U.S.)

Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Digicert, Inc. (U.S.)

Efficient IP (U.S.)

Eonscope Inc. (U.S.)

Mission Secure. (U.S.)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

Recent Developments:

In December 2020, Cloudflare Inc. and Apple Inc. collaborated to create the Oblivious DNS over HTTPS (ODoH) protocol, enhancing user data protection from ISPs. ODoH anonymizes data delivery by utilizing a proxy server, acting as a middleman to relay user queries to DNS servers while preserving user identity.

In July 2021, Amazon Route 53 introduced the Application Recovery Controller, featuring readiness assessment and routing control. Routing rules ensure traffic rebalancing between application clones during failures, utilizing DNS resolution and health checks to direct traffic to application replicas.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By DNS Server:

Primary DNS Server

Secondary DNS Server

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industrial Vertical:

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Government

Education

Other

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Domain Name System Service Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: DNS Server, Deployment Type, Industrial Verticals, Region

DNS Server, Deployment Type, Industrial Verticals, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7502

