Revolutionizing Industry Dynamics: Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions Market Audience Odyssey Embarking on the Journey of Identifying and Targeting Your Market | Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systems, Inc., Space Time Insight

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions Market, valued at approximately USD 16.18 billion in 2022, is poised to achieve a remarkable growth rate of over 15.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Operational Intelligence (IOI) solutions play a pivotal role in empowering companies with real-time business analytics, enhancing overall performance by optimizing resource utilization and reducing delivery time.

The market’s expansion is attributed to factors such as the burgeoning use of the Internet of Things (IoT) in industries, promoting heightened productivity and efficiency, along with the automotive sector’s increasing adoption of smart manufacturing practices. The significance of IOI solutions has witnessed a progressive rise over the last few decades.

Statista forecasts a nearly threefold increase in the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide, from 9.7 billion in 2020 to over 29 billion by 2030. China is expected to host the highest number of IoT devices, around 5 billion consumer devices, by 2030. The automotive industry’s adoption of smart manufacturing is another driving force. In 2022, the global automotive market reached a worth of approximately USD 2.86 trillion, projected to grow further to about USD 2.95 trillion in 2022. The surge in information within the automotive sector and increasing demand in the oil & gas industries present lucrative growth opportunities. However, challenges such as the high costs of Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions and data security concerns hinder market growth throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions analyzed in the Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by growth in the electronics, logistics, and food & beverages industries. According to Statista, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in North America is projected to reach USD 24.9 billion in 2022. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, attributed to factors such as digitalization growth, increasing internet users, and rising demand for analytics and business intelligence solutions.

Major Market Players:

Kofax Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systems, Inc.

Space Time Insight

Feedzai Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Deutsche Bank

SAP SE

Recent Developments:

In June 2020, Honeywell and SAP SE collaborated to design a cloud-based solution, focusing on building performance with integrated operational and business data.

In July 2020, Deutsche Bank and Google Cloud entered a partnership to redefine how the bank develops and offers financial services. This collaboration aims to facilitate cloud transition and leverage the engineering capabilities of both Deutsche Bank and Google Cloud.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Enterprise Operational Intelligence Software

Enterprise Manufacturing Operational Intelligence

Enterprise Security

IT & Service Intelligence

Others

By Application:

Production Optimization

Maintenance

Supply Chain & Logistics Management

Quality Control Systems

Others

By End-User Industry:

Manufacturing

FMCG

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Product Type, Application, End-User Industry, Region

Product Type, Application, End-User Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

