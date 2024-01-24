Revolutionizing Computing Landscapes: Virtual Machine Market Customer Constellations Navigating the Importance of Market Segmentation | Red Hat Inc, Nutanix Inc, VMware Inc

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Virtual Machine Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Virtual Machine Market, valued at approximately USD 23.2 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory for robust growth with a healthy rate exceeding 20.3% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. A virtual machine, a computer system’s software implementation, creates a distinct copy of the host machine, allowing users to perform operations as they would on a real computer. This innovative software not only mimics the actions of another computer but also executes operations like starting up programs and applications on a different machine.

The market’s upward trajectory is driven by factors such as the widespread adoption of resource-intensive applications by organizations and the surge in global demand for virtual machines propelled by advancements in cloud computing technologies. Virtual machines offer significant time and cost savings for businesses, and the global development of the IT sector further accelerates the market’s momentum.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of connected IoT devices is forecasted to reach from 8.4 billion to 20 billion by 2020. As businesses grapple with an ever-increasing volume of data, the rise in digitalization is driving the transformation through automation and virtualization, optimizing costs and scaling experiences. Businesses are adopting a range of tools, including mobile devices, apps, and collaboration tools, to communicate seamlessly across geographies, platforms, and devices. The surge in cloud computing technologies, fortified security measures, changing IT consumption trends, and increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions present substantial growth opportunities for the virtual machine market. Despite these positive trends, the lack of awareness regarding virtual machines acts as a constraint to market growth.

Key Regions and Market Players:

The key regions considered in the Global Virtual Machine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America asserts dominance in the worldwide virtual machine market, driven by the increasing number of data centers and the region’s expanding IT sector. According to Statista, the data center virtualization market recorded a revenue worth USD 7 billion in 2022. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, propelled by rising government initiatives related to virtual machines and rapid industrialization in the region.

Major Market Players:

Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Parallels Inc. (U.S.)

Red Hat Inc. (U.S.)

Nutanix Inc. (U.S.)

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Developments:

In December 2020, VMware released the most recent version of VMware vSphere 7, providing enterprises with tools for both conventional and cutting-edge applications and workloads, solidifying its status as the most potent version of VMware vSphere to date.

In June 2020, Microsoft made its Azure general-purpose and memory-optimized Virtual Machines, based on the 2nd generation Intel Xeon Platinum 8272CL, available. This offering promised up to a 20% increase in CPU performance over the Dv3 and Ev3 VMs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Combination

By Type:

Process Virtual Machine

System Virtual Machine

By Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry:

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Global Virtual Machine Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Type, Application, Industry, Region

Component, Type, Application, Industry, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

