US Congressional Taiwan Caucus officials arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Representatives Ami Bera and Mario Diaz-Balart arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan. 24) to show their support for the island’s democracy, per CNA.

The trip comes after Taiwan’s hotly contested elections held on Jan. 13 that saw President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progress Party (DPP) win the election.

According to a press release, the aim of the trip "is to reaffirm U.S. support for Taiwan following their successful democratic elections, express solidarity in their shared commitment to democratic values, and explore opportunities to further strengthen the robust economic and defense relationship between the United States and Taiwan.”

Additionally, the U.S. lawmakers plan to “engage with senior officials and business leaders,” per Reuters.

Bera and Diaz-Balart are members of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, a group focused on improving U.S.-Taiwan relations. However, because of the “one China” policy, the U.S. is only allowed to maintain unofficial relations with Taiwan.

Despite this, the U.S. continues to send representatives to the island nation and is a major arms supplier.