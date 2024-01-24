Global Probiotics Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2024 to 2032

In-Depth Exploration of the Probiotics Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2024 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Probiotics Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Probiotics Market is valued approximately USD 51.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Probiotics are microorganisms that are consumed to provide health benefits, generally by improving or restoring the gut flora. Probiotics can be consumed by both humans and animals to maintain intestinal microbial balance and keep the digestive system healthy. Probiotic products are also used to diagnose mental illness, and treat neurological disorders. Moreover, they protect proteins & lipids from oxidative destruction, improve the human immune system, and reduce body pathogens. They are available in the form of capsules, tablets, powders, and gel. Further, increasing consumer awareness about healthy diets due to use of high nutrition’s in foods has led the adoption of Probiotics across the forecast period. Consumers are shifting towards a safe, natural, and cost-effective substitute for drugs because they have been clinically proven.

For Instance: in 2017, Kerry acquired the US-based probiotics company Ganeden to enter the business of probiotics, this has driven the market forward. Further, , in 2018, for the development of next-generation probiotics, Chr. Hansen expanded its product strain library. However, high research and development costs has hampered the development of new probiotic strains, lack of international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products to decrease the side effects, impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, increasing awareness among the manufacturers & consumers to fortify the food products with natural additives and the various health benefits that attract the young generation, creates an opportunity to increase the adoption & demand for Probiotics market.

The regional analysis of global Probiotics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing health conscious consumers, innovative products by the manufacturers according to the taste of consumers and probiotics being used in their traditional food products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, manufacturers investing in research and development and changing consumption pattern of economy would create lucrative growth prospects for the Probiotics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Chr. Hansen

Kerry

DuPont

Lallemand Inc.

GLAC Biotech

Bifodan

Danone

Yakult Honsha

Nestle

General Mills

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ingredient:

Bacteria

Yeast

By Function:

Regular

Preventative Healthcare

Therapeutic Application

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

By End-Use:

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

This report covers several key questions related to the global Probiotics market, including:

What can be expected for the Probiotics market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Probiotics market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Probiotics market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Probiotics by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Probiotics market?

The Key Points Covered in the Table of Contents:

Overview: This section provides a concise summary of the report, offering a high-level understanding of the global Probiotics Market. It serves as an introduction, providing insights into the nature and contents of the research study.

Market Analysis: The research study accurately and reliably forecasts the market share of key segments within the Probiotics Market. This analysis enables industry participants to make strategic investments in the significant growth areas of the Probiotics Market.

Analysis of Leading Players’ Strategies: Market participants can utilize this report to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals in the Probiotics Market. It offers an in-depth analysis of the strategies employed by leading players, enabling others to develop effective strategies and stay ahead in the market.

Regional Growth Analysis: The report covers all major regions and countries relevant to the Probiotics Market. The regional analysis facilitates market players in identifying untapped regional markets, devising unique regional strategies, and comparing the growth patterns across different regions.

Market Forecasts: Purchasers of this report gain access to precise and validated estimations of the overall market size in terms of both value and volume. The study also includes comprehensive forecasts for consumption, production, sales, and other pertinent factors related to the Probiotics Market.

Our Probiotics Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

