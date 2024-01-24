Tiger Nuts Market Insights on Growth Potential Top Players to Watch from 2024-2032

In-Depth Exploration of the Tiger Nuts Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2024 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Tiger Nuts Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Tiger Nuts Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Tiger Nuts are also known as earth almonds, yellow nutsedge or chufa. They are available as the size of chickpea, wrinkly texture and sweet nutty flavor same to coconut. Tiger nuts has its application in food and medical industry. Tiger nuts has variety of nutrients and helps in better digestion so does reducing the risk of heart disease. Also, after COVID, the consumers are more conscious about their healthy diets and only consume that food which impacts the human body’s ability to fight diseases and recover from infections. Tiger nuts are very useful and beneficial for high-risk patients with diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Tiger nut milk is an alternative of traditional milk which is highly demand by vegans.

The rising number of Vegans as well as growing number of high-risk patients with diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to Statista, the number of vegans in Great Britain was 150,000 in 2014 and has increased by 600,000 vegans in 2018. Similarly, the number of people suffering from diabetic retinopathy in United States was 7.7 million in 2010 and has risen to 9.2 million in 2020. Whereas, side effects associated with tiger nuts such as unpleasant gas and bloating are the major factor restraining the growth of global Tiger Nuts market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Tiger Nuts market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the changing lifestyles of consumers and increase in consumption of clean label products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

by End-Use:

Food Industry

Foodservice Industry

Retail/ Household

By Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

This report covers several key questions related to the global Tiger Nuts market, including:

What can be expected for the Tiger Nuts market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Tiger Nuts market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Tiger Nuts market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Tiger Nuts by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Tiger Nuts market?

