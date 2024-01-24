Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Industry Forecast and Future Outlook Top Players Driving Growth 2024-2032

In-Depth Exploration of the Food and Beverages Disinfection Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2024 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market was valued at USD 1.84 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Food and beverages disinfection is a process by which harmful bacteria are killed so that their count is reduced to the level which is neither decrease the level of freshness nor injuries to health. The selection criteria of sanitizer and disinfector is based on the type of food, hardness of water and cost. Disinfection process helps to avoid bacterial growth in products such as cake, bun and sweets. Stronger penetration of UV disinfection equipment, growing incidence of food borne disease and Alternative solution to chemical disinfectants are key drivers of Food and beverages disinfection market. A UV disinfection device transmits electromagnetic radiation from a mercury arm lamp to a genetic portion of the organism.

For Instance, as per WHO, 1 in 10 individuals suffer from foodborne diseases/contaminated food intake annually with a decency of around 4,20,000 worldwide. Despite that, Stringent regulatory guidance and restricted use among retail/foodservice establishments for chemical disinfection & sanitation standards are hindering the market growth over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Food and Beverages Disinfection Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, LAMEA and APAC dominant the market due to increasing expenditure on packaging food and increasing disposal income of the region. However, Europe region is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecasting period. The growth of the region is credited to major End users of UV radiation systems.

Key Players in Global Food and Beverages Disinfection Market

Evonik Industries

Neogen Corporation

Solvay S.A.

tepan Company

Fink Tec GmbH

Entaco Limited

CCL Pentasol

Xylem Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Advanced UV

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chemical

Technology

Iodophors and aldehydes

Dry fogging and steam-ultrasound.

By Application:

Food surface

Food packaging

Food processing equipment

By End Use:

Food industry

Beverage industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

