Tainan reports success in NT$20 billion flood control measures

City government invested in construction projects over 5 years, flooding reduced by 96%

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/24 12:05
Aerial view of downtown Tainan. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan city government said the NT$20 billion (US$637 million) investment in the past five years for flood control measures was successful.

In the press release, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Wednesday (Jan. 24) said human settlements have been vulnerable to flooding since ancient times, per CNA. Tainan’s low terrain demands continuous flood control measures to ensure the safety of its people, Huang said.

Over the past five years, the city has invested NT$20 billion to complete major construction projects, including six detention basins, eight pumping stations, 22 kilometers of embankments, and 20 kilometers of stormwater drainage systems, according to government statistics.

The Tainan Water Resources Bureau said that flood-prone areas are concentrated to the west of National Highway 1 and adjacent plains areas. It said the city government has focused primarily on the management of internal and external water channels, lowland draining, and flood detention and storage.

Furthermore, the bureau reported that since 2018, Tainan has completed the construction of eight pumping stations including Mayou, Magong, Houzhen, Haiweiliao, Caohuliao, and Kanjiao pumping stations.

Regarding detention basins, six basins, including the Sucuo detention basin, have been completed, increasing the detention capacity by 2.93 million cubic meters. There are 23 detention basins in the city with a total detention capacity of 6.05 million cubic meters.

Mayor Huang thanked previous mayors for their efforts which allowed Tainan to gradually reduce flooding year by year.
Tainan
Floodng
Flood control
Tainan Water Resources Bureau

