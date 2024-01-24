Taiwanese film 'Island in Between' receives Oscar nomination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese documentary about Kinmen, “Island in Between,” has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Short at the 96th Academy Awards.

The film will compete against four other films, and the award will be presented on March 11. Minister of Culture Shih Che (史哲) congratulated filmmaker S. Leo Chiang (江松長) and said the nomination represents Taiwan’s continued creativity and progress in film, per UDN.

"Island in Between" describes the daily lives of people living on Taiwan’s outlying island of Kinmen from an insider's perspective, according to the Ministry of Culture’s Facebook page. The film also reminisces about the island’s history and unique position in cross-strait tension.

The filmmaker used his family background to tell the story of the island, returning with his father, who served as a soldier in Kinmen for compulsory military service. Chiang described his travels to China and the U.S. as a means of framing the story of Kinmen.

The Ministry of Culture said that since appearing on the New York Times Op-Docs platform, the film has attracted views and resonated with audiences. An Oscar nomination will draw more attention to the plight of this island on the front lines of Taiwan’s conflict with China.

"Island in Between” is the first Taiwanese documentary to be nominated for an Oscar. CNEX expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture's Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development for its strong support of the film, according to its Facebook page.