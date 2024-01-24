Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese film 'Island in Between' receives Oscar nomination

Filmmaker portrays daily life for Taiwanese people on the island caught between 2 superpowers

  1121
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/24 11:12
Taiwan documentary nominated for Oscar. (Facebook, CNEX image)

Taiwan documentary nominated for Oscar. (Facebook, CNEX image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese documentary about Kinmen, “Island in Between,” has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Short at the 96th Academy Awards.

The film will compete against four other films, and the award will be presented on March 11. Minister of Culture Shih Che (史哲) congratulated filmmaker S. Leo Chiang (江松長) and said the nomination represents Taiwan’s continued creativity and progress in film, per UDN.

"Island in Between" describes the daily lives of people living on Taiwan’s outlying island of Kinmen from an insider's perspective, according to the Ministry of Culture’s Facebook page. The film also reminisces about the island’s history and unique position in cross-strait tension.

The filmmaker used his family background to tell the story of the island, returning with his father, who served as a soldier in Kinmen for compulsory military service. Chiang described his travels to China and the U.S. as a means of framing the story of Kinmen.

The Ministry of Culture said that since appearing on the New York Times Op-Docs platform, the film has attracted views and resonated with audiences. An Oscar nomination will draw more attention to the plight of this island on the front lines of Taiwan’s conflict with China.

"Island in Between” is the first Taiwanese documentary to be nominated for an Oscar. CNEX expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture's Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development for its strong support of the film, according to its Facebook page.
Academy Awards
Oscars
Ministry of Culture
Minister of Culture Shih Che
Ministry of Culture's Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development
CNEX
New York Times

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Control Yuan to audit culture ministry over funding concerns
Taiwan Control Yuan to audit culture ministry over funding concerns
2024/01/23 12:04
Ministry of Culture distributes ‘Culture Points’ to youth
Ministry of Culture distributes ‘Culture Points’ to youth
2024/01/21 16:42
Netherlands presents program for Taipei book fair
Netherlands presents program for Taipei book fair
2024/01/17 19:58
Postwar Taiwanese painter Chen Yin-hui passes away at 93
Postwar Taiwanese painter Chen Yin-hui passes away at 93
2024/01/10 13:41
Taiwan's official culture finds voice, seeks friends
Taiwan's official culture finds voice, seeks friends
2023/12/16 18:43