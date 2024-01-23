Collaborative Research Aiming to Test Cooling Effect of Activewear Fabrics

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2024 - Comfiknit and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have commenced a three-years collaborative research project from January 2024.



Comfiknit hoodie with natural skin moisturizer technology

The collaboration will aim to develop innovative strategies and design principles for optimizing heat transfer in athletic garments for athletic performance and body temperature homeostasis. The results of the collaborative research is expected to develop mathematical models to explore the design space of athletic garments that could help industry develop standards of a genuine sweat-wicking and heat stroke proof running tee.



The research will primarily focus on enhancing athletic performance and mitigating the risk of sports injuries, especially heat exhaustion, during endurance sporting events.



About Comfiknit

Comfiknit is a fabric innovator and spearhead of well fashion. We develop fabrics intelligence for skin microclimate management that makes our fabrics work in sync with human body for optimal performance of protection, moisturizing, healing and cooling.





Comfiknit presents a range of wellness-focused products : Active wear, Moisturizing Travel wear, Daily wear and Eczema-friendly clothing.