Taiwan People's Party calls for reinvestigation of TV network scandals before Lai's inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly elected legislators of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) urged the National Communication Commission (NCC) to quickly re-examine controversial cases relating to TV networks before the new president takes office on May 20.

Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), and Chen Gau-tzu (陳昭姿) said on Tuesday (Jan. 23) that the country's regulatory agency that supervises broadcasting media should review controversial resolutions still under its supervision, rather than leave the unfinished works for the new government.

They are referring to the following three cases: the NCC's hastened approval to launch Mirror TV, allegedly favoring the ruling party despite reported nepotism and corruption; the pro-DPP TV network Sanlih Media Group's controversial bid to control a nationwide cable system operator; and election law violations by seven media groups during this year's national elections.

The Cabinet led by Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who will remain in a caretaker role, was pressured to demand the NCC act quickly over Sanlih's equity acquisition of Homeplus Digital. The transaction was believed to jeopardize freedom of speech.

Huang also accused the NCC of negligence for not probing and fining Sanlih and EBC News for their allegedly biased news coverage, favoring certain presidential candidates and political parties during the elections. The legislator-elect urged the NCC to uphold its duty to ensure impartial journalism and neutrality.