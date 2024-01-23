SIP Trunking Services Market Elevating Engagement Making Focus Groups a Catalyst for Insights | CenturyLink, Inc, AT&T Corporation, GTT Communications, Inc, Net2Phone

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “SIP Trunking Services Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global SIP Trunking Services Market Surpasses USD 11.44 Billion in 2022, Foresees a Strong 10.7% CAGR Growth Until 2030

SIP trunking, valued at approximately USD 11.44 billion in 2022, is poised for robust growth with a healthy CAGR of more than 10.7% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking technology facilitates the connection of a Private Branch Exchange (PBX) system to the Internet or a data network, enabling voice, video, and real-time communications over the Internet Protocol network. The SIP Trunking Services market is witnessing expansion due to the increasing adoption of cloud platforms and the rising demand for Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS). SIP trunking replaces traditional telephone lines with a virtual connection, utilizing the same protocols as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to transmit voice and multimedia sessions. This evolution propels the demand for SIP Trunking Services in the international market.

Cloud platforms offer on-demand scalability, allowing businesses to quickly adjust their SIP trunking capacity based on changing communication needs. This is particularly beneficial for businesses with fluctuating call volumes or those experiencing growth. According to Statista,

Market Dynamics:

In 2021, the global market for cloud applications was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and projected to reach a value of USD 168.6 billion by 2025. Furthermore, in 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) held the dominant position in the cloud infrastructure services sector, commanding a significant 32% share of the overall market, followed by Microsoft Azure secured the second spot with a 23% market share, while Google Cloud claimed a 10% market share. Collectively, these three leading cloud service providers accounts 65% of the total expenditure during the same period.

Another important factor that drives the SIP Trunking Services market is the increasing demand for Unified Communications-as-a-Service. UCaaS often includes voice services as part of its offering. SIP trunking plays a pivotal role in enabling voice communication within UCaaS platforms. SIP trunks connect the UCaaS platform to the public switched telephone network (PSTN), allowing users to make and receive calls to and from traditional landline and mobile numbers.

In addition, as per Statista, the global unified communications & collaboration market grew by more than 9.8% year over year and reached a size of USD 59.3 billion in 2022 Moreover, increase in usage of Bring Your Own Device and a rising number of small and medium enterprises are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, growing concerns over quality of service and technical complexity are going to impede overall market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

North America led the market in 2022, driven by the adoption of cloud-based solutions and SIP trunking services in large enterprises. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based SIP or VoIP and the expansion of the SME sector.

Major Market Players:

Key players in this market include CenturyLink, Inc, AT&T Corporation, GTT Communications, Inc, Net2Phone, Inc, Mitel Networks Corporation, British Telecommunications plc, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Fusion Connect, Inc, IntelePeer Cloud Communications LLC, and Bandwidth Inc.

Recent Developments News:

In July 2023, Nuacom and DIDWW announced an expanded strategic relationship. DIDWW, a global telecom operator, provides enterprises and telecom carriers with high-quality VoIP communication and SIP trunking services. Nuacom’s collaboration with DIDWW allows the Cloud Phone Systems supplier to use DIDWW’s two-way Voice and SMS services, along with their outbound SIP trunking solution, providing organizations with a reliable and effective communication option.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Organization Size:

Small Businesses

Mid-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

By End User:

Verticals

Wholesale

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Organization Size, End User, Region

Organization Size, End User, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

