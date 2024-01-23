Event stream processing Market Tapping into the Collective Mind Maximizing Focus Group Potential | Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Global Event Stream Processing Market to Flourish, Projected Growth Over 13.9% CAGR Surpassing 2022’s USD 30.77 Billion Valuation

Event stream processing, powered by mathematical algorithms querying continuous data streams, has evolved as a pivotal technique. This methodology, analyzing data streams in milliseconds to minutes, incorporates features such as event visualization, event-driven middleware, and event databases. The global event stream processing market is witnessing substantial growth, propelled by the increasing demand for machine-based communications. The technology’s ability to filter, mash up, compare, contrast, interpolate, and extrapolate stream data, coupled with the implementation of wireless connectivity and communication technologies, particularly in the manufacturing sector, further fuels market expansion.

The growing adoption of IoT and smart devices is driving the demand for event stream processing solutions. These devices require real-time analytics for prompt actions and responses, and event stream processing enables the processing and analysis of data as it is generated. According to Statista, the global number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is projected to nearly triple, reaching over 29 billion by 2030, compared to 9.7 billion in 2020. Additionally, growth in cloud adoption and government implementation of digital transformation is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the global event stream processing market. However, concerns associated with data security and privacy stifles the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

In 2022, North America dominated the market, driven by increasing data volumes, growing demand for real-time analytics, the emergence of IoT technologies, and technological advancements. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by the adoption of real-time data analytics, rapid growth of big data and IoT, increasing demand for fraud detection and cybersecurity, and growing industry-specific applications.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Salesforce, Inc., Impetus Technologies India Pvt Ltd., EsperTech, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Informatica LLC.

Recent Developments:

October 2022: Microsoft made the Azure Stream Analytics no-code editor generally available. This drag-and-drop canvas facilitates the design of stream processing jobs for various scenarios without coding, hosted by Azure Event Hubs. August 2022: DataStax and Decodable collaborated to aid developers in building modern real-time applications and providing data services quickly and cost-effectively. The integration leverages Apache Cassandra, Apache Pulsar, and Apache Flink.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Type:

Data Integration

Analytics

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Fraud Detection

Predictive Maintenance

Algorithmic Trading

Network Monitoring

Sales and Marketing Management

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope: