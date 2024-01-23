Alexa
Event stream processing Market Tapping into the Collective Mind Maximizing Focus Group Potential | Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/01/23 08:01

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Event stream processing Market”  that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Event Stream Processing Market to Flourish, Projected Growth Over 13.9% CAGR Surpassing 2022’s USD 30.77 Billion Valuation

Refreshed Content:

Event stream processing, powered by mathematical algorithms querying continuous data streams, has evolved as a pivotal technique. This methodology, analyzing data streams in milliseconds to minutes, incorporates features such as event visualization, event-driven middleware, and event databases. The global event stream processing market is witnessing substantial growth, propelled by the increasing demand for machine-based communications. The technology’s ability to filter, mash up, compare, contrast, interpolate, and extrapolate stream data, coupled with the implementation of wireless connectivity and communication technologies, particularly in the manufacturing sector, further fuels market expansion.

The growing adoption of IoT and smart devices is driving the demand for event stream processing solutions. These devices require real-time analytics for prompt actions and responses, and event stream processing enables the processing and analysis of data as it is generated. According to Statista, the global number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is projected to nearly triple, reaching over 29 billion by 2030, compared to 9.7 billion in 2020. Additionally, growth in cloud adoption and government implementation of digital transformation is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the global event stream processing market. However, concerns associated with data security and privacy stifles the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

In 2022, North America dominated the market, driven by increasing data volumes, growing demand for real-time analytics, the emergence of IoT technologies, and technological advancements. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by the adoption of real-time data analytics, rapid growth of big data and IoT, increasing demand for fraud detection and cybersecurity, and growing industry-specific applications.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Salesforce, Inc., Impetus Technologies India Pvt Ltd., EsperTech, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Informatica LLC.

Recent Developments:

  1. October 2022: Microsoft made the Azure Stream Analytics no-code editor generally available. This drag-and-drop canvas facilitates the design of stream processing jobs for various scenarios without coding, hosted by Azure Event Hubs.
  2. August 2022: DataStax and Decodable collaborated to aid developers in building modern real-time applications and providing data services quickly and cost-effectively. The integration leverages Apache Cassandra, Apache Pulsar, and Apache Flink.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Component:

  • Solutions
  • Services

By Type:

  • Data Integration
  • Analytics

By Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud
  • On-premises

By Application:

  • Fraud Detection
  • Predictive Maintenance
  • Algorithmic Trading
  • Network Monitoring
  • Sales and Marketing Management
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • ROE
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Report Scope:

  • Historical Data: 2020 – 2021
  • Base Year for Estimation: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030
  • Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
  • Segments Covered: Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Application, Region
  • Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
  • Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Advantages of Opting for Our Market Research Report:

Strategic Decision-Making:

Our market research reports provide invaluable insights for strategic decision-making. By analyzing industry trends, market dynamics, and emerging opportunities, businesses can make informed choices that align with their long-term goals and objectives.

Market Understanding:

A comprehensive understanding of the market is crucial for success. Our reports delve deeply into market size, segmentation, and growth drivers, ensuring businesses have a nuanced comprehension of the landscape they operate in, aiding in effective planning and execution.

Competitive Intelligence:

Staying ahead of the competition is paramount. Our reports offer detailed competitive intelligence, highlighting key players, their market share, strategies, and strengths. This enables businesses to identify opportunities for differentiation and develop robust strategies for sustainable growth.

Customer Insights:

Understanding customer behavior is fundamental to success. Our research provides in-depth customer insights, including preferences, buying patterns, and needs. This information is instrumental in tailoring products and services to meet customer expectations and enhance overall satisfaction.

Risk Mitigation:

Every business venture involves risks, and our reports are designed to identify and assess potential risks within the industry. This proactive approach empowers businesses to develop risk mitigation strategies, ensuring resilience in the face of challenges and uncertainties.

Investment and Funding Decisions:

For investors and stakeholders, our reports offer a reliable foundation for investment decisions. Through thorough analysis of market trends and growth projections, we provide essential information to support sound investment and funding choices, maximizing returns on investment.

Validation and Credibility:

Our market research reports undergo rigorous analysis and validation processes, ensuring the credibility of the information presented. Businesses can rely on our reports as trustworthy sources, fostering confidence in decision-making processes and strategic planning.

Long-term Business Planning:

Successful businesses thrive on effective long-term planning. Our reports provide a forward-looking perspective, forecasting industry trends and potential challenges. This foresight is indispensable for crafting robust business plans that stand the test of time and dynamic market conditions.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

  • What are the driving factors for market growth?
  • What challenges and limitations does the market face?
  • What emerging opportunities exist in the market?
  • What potential threats and risks could impact the market?
  • What is the current market size and growth rate?
  • What are the market segments and their sizes?
  • Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?
  • What variables affect different geographical areas?
  • Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?
  • What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?
  • What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?
  • What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?
  • What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?
  • How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?
  • How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

