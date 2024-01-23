Thin Client Market Building Bridges, The Role of Focus Groups in Bridging Research and Strategy | IGEL Technology, Dell Inc., Siemens AG, Hewlett Packard Development Company

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Thin Client Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Thin Client Market Witnesses Remarkable Growth, Expected to Surpass USD 1.60 Billion by 2022 and Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 4.8% from 2023-2030

The Global Thin Client Market, valued at approximately USD 1.60 billion in 2022, is poised for robust growth, with an anticipated healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A Thin Client, or lean client, is an economical endpoint computing system reliant on a server for computational functions, using resources stored on a central server instead of a hard drive. Key drivers for market growth include the increasing global adoption of smart Thin Clients. These devices offer centralized management functionality, an enhanced security framework, improved resource management, and easy distribution of software and platforms.

The healthcare sector is projected to boost market expansion. LG Business Solutions USA introduced a new LG Thin Client solution designed for use in hospitals, urgent care centres, and other healthcare environments in August 2021, as part of its aim to assist healthcare providers in streamlining operations and delivering efficient patient care. The new LG healthcare All-in-One Thin Client workstation (model 24CN670N) includes dual-band RFID readers, allowing numerous authorised healthcare personnel to access shared resources such as electronic health records systems and other networked applications.

Additionally, Leading organization’s increased investments in data centres, as well as the popularity of hybrid and multi-cloud settings, are likely to provide opportunities for expansion for the global market all over the forecast period. However, Organisations with unique requirements face difficulties due to customization restrictions stifling market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

Europe dominated the market in 2022, driven by the adoption of Thin Clients in healthcare settings to improve efficiency and patient care. Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth, particularly in China, where the education industry has played a crucial role in promoting Thin Clients. The Chinese Ministry of Education’s national initiative in 2020 aimed to introduce Thin Client and cloud computing technology in schools to enhance digital learning.

Major Market Players:

Key players in the market include IGEL Technology, Dell Inc., Siemens AG, Hewlett Packard Development Company, L.P, LG Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Thinvent Technologies Pvt Ltd., OnLogic Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., and Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments News:

August 2022: OnLogic, a global computer manufacturer, released two groundbreaking thin and zero client computing devices – TM120 and TM710. These fanless solid-state PCs, equipped with Thin Manager software, enable quick deployment of hardware, contributing to the low-cost distribution of powerful computing resources across an organization’s infrastructure.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Form Factor:

Standalone

With Monitor

Mobile

By Application:

Enterprise

Government

Education

Industrial

Healthcare

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Form Factor, Application, Region

Form Factor, Application, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the driving factors for market growth?

What challenges and limitations does the market face?

What emerging opportunities exist in the market?

What potential threats and risks could impact the market?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What are the market segments and their sizes?

Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?

What variables affect different geographical areas?

Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?

What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?

What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?

What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?

What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?

How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?

How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

