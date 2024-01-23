Trade Surveillance System Market Uncovering Truths, The Power of Focus Groups in Qualitative Research | ACA Group, Aquis Exchange, b-next AG, Cinnober Financial Technology

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Trade Surveillance System Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Global Trade Surveillance System Market Thrives, Projected to Surpass USD 1.02 Billion by 2022 and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 14.2% from 2023-2030

Refreshed Content:

The Global Trade Surveillance System Market, valued at approximately USD 1017.59 million in 2022, is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with an anticipated healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A Trade Surveillance System, also referred to as a Market Surveillance System or Compliance Monitoring System, is a software solution widely adopted by financial institutions and regulatory authorities. It plays a crucial role in monitoring and detecting potential instances of market abuse, manipulation, insider trading, and other illicit activities in financial markets.

Trade surveillance systems employ advanced algorithms and rules-based engines to analyze large volumes of trading data, including trade orders, executions, and related market data. The primary objective is to identify patterns and behaviors that may indicate market misconduct or regulatory violations. The market is witnessing growth due to factors such as increasing regulatory compliance and the surge in trading volume globally.

Market Dynamics:

According to the World Trade organization, World merchandise trade volume in 2022 reached at 3.2 trillion which is up by 3.5% compare to year 2021. Thus, rising trade volume across the globe is fostering the market growth. In addition, The Federal Trade Commission reports that the United States reported losses from cryptocurrency fraud that started on social media in the previous year. Since 2021, most of these losses came from investment scams, with USD 575 million of all crypto fraud losses involving false investment opportunities, far outnumbering any other type of fraud.

Thus, in order to avoid the fraudulent trade, the demand for trade surveillance system is rising. In addition, rising awareness of financial crime and adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence and data analytics in the industry is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, the high cost of Trade Surveillance System stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Regions:

North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by the presence of key market players and increasing trade activities with rising government support. Asia Pacific is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period, propelled by the increasing number of trade activities, government initiatives, and the need to counter fraudulent activities in the market space.

Major Market Players:

Major players in the market include ACA Group, Aquis Exchange, b-next AG, Cinnober Financial Technology, CRISIL LIMITED, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, IPC Systems Inc., Trillium Management LLC, and SIA S.P.A.

Recent Developments:

September 2022: NICE Actimize, a division of NICE, launched Compliancentral, an end-to-end communications monitoring and trading compliance platform, catering to various financial services companies. This platform aids in capturing and evaluating all types of employee contacts, transactions, and behaviors to uncover hidden conduct risk. July 2022: SymphonyAI, a leading enterprise AI SaaS provider, acquired NetReveal from BAE Systems, significantly advancing its expansion strategy for the financial sector.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and component offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End User:

Banks

Institutional Brokers

Retail Brokers

Market Centers & Regulators

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End User, Region

Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End User, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7795



