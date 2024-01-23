Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Crafting Narratives Transforming Focus Group Experiences into Insights | Schneider Electric SE, Dell EMC Corporation, Huawei Technologies

Global Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Soars, Projected to Exceed USD 1.02 Billion by 2022 and Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of Over 14.2% from 2023-2030 A Micro-Mobile Data Center (MMDC) is a compact, self-contained computing facility designed to provide data processing, storage, and networking capabilities in a portable form factor.

This innovative solution incorporates essential components such as servers, storage, networking equipment, cooling systems, and power management, offering the functionality of a traditional data center within a small footprint. Micro-mobile data centers are specifically engineered for rapid deployment and can be transported to various locations as needed. The increasing speed and volume of digital data generation, coupled with the growing utilization of IoT and big data analytics, are expected to drive the adoption of micro-mobile data centers. These trends highlight the growing need for data processing, storage, and edge computing capabilities, leading to an increased demand for portable and flexible solutions like micro-mobile data centers.

The rising implementation of IoT is anticipated to fuel the adoption of micro-mobile data centers. According to Statista, the Internet of Things (IoT) industry generated a total revenue of USD 388 billion in 2019, expected to reach USD 1058.3 billion by 2030. IoT is projected to play a vital role, exerting a positive influence on market growth in the forecast years. Additionally, the surge in demand for data center solutions offering high performance, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, along with the rapid expansion of cloud-based services in the IT industry and the increasing adoption of wireless connectivity, presents promising opportunities for future market growth. However, challenges such as limited scalability and capacity compared to traditional data centers, along with potential issues in maintaining adequate cooling and power management in compact spaces, hinder market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Dynamics:

The World Trade Organization reports a significant increase in the world merchandise trade volume, reaching 3.2 trillion in 2022, up by 3.5% compared to 2021. This rising trade volume globally fosters market growth.

The Federal Trade Commission highlights losses from cryptocurrency fraud, indicating a rising demand for surveillance systems to prevent fraudulent trades.

Growing awareness of financial crime and the adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics contribute to the market’s lucrative growth.

Key Regions:

North America dominated the market in 2022, benefiting from rising investments in advanced technologies such as IoT, big data, 5G, and others. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing digitalization and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies contributing to market expansion in this region.

Major Market Players:

Major players in the market include Schneider Electric SE, Dell EMC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Eaton Corporation PLC, Panduit Corp., Zella DC, Hitachi Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, and Vertiv Group Corporation.

Recent Developments:

August 2020: EdgeMicro, a startup specializing in edge colocation, introduced five new micro data centers across the United States, responding to the surge in spending by cloud providers. September 2020: HPE, Schneider Electric, and StorMagic collaborated to develop ‘Edge in a Box,’ a wall-mounted micro data center solution delivering IT systems for edge environments. November 2020: Giganet Networking Solutions, in collaboration with Mart Networks, introduced a new range of Edge data centers designed for edge computing, incorporating co-designed racks with cooling units for efficient cooling in various deployment scenarios.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and component offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Type:

Up to 25 RU

25-40 RU

Above 40 RU

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-user Industry:

Retail and E-commerce

Education

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



