Pea Protein Market Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast 2024 to 2032

The “Pea Protein Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Pea Protein Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The global pea protein market revenue was around US$ 94.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 227.1 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Pea protein is a lactose-plant protein made from yellow field peas. Pea protein concentrate, pea protein isolate, and textured pea protein are the kinds of protein available in the market. Pea protein is an essential alternative protein source for both lactose intolerant and vegetarian people. Pea protein products are utilized in place of alternative sources of protein like almonds, soy, and peanuts, that are prone to cause allergic reactions in a specified group of audience.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The strong nutritional composition of the pea protein makes it perfect for vegetarian, senior, and child nutrition, and without lactose diets pushing up demand. As a result, all of these factors contribute to the growth of the pea protein market.

-The pea protein market has expanded in recent years due to the rising health benefits related to pea protein consumption, health consciousness in consumers, and a growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives.

-The affordable nature of proteins produced from plants in comparison to other types of protein, as well as their different health benefits, have expanded the demand from customers in recent years, increasing the growth of the pea protein market.

-The growing development of the food and beverages industry, and the introduction of inventions in protein-based solutions in developed marketplaces, have driven demand for the pea protein market globally.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the application sector of the pea protein market. Initially, the implementation of lockdowns in global markets had a significant influence on the business of many large-scale retailers in the beverage and food industries. For a short time, sales were dropped. Also, governments in the regions made efforts to stabilize their respective regions’ and countries’ food security, which kept the food sector industries operating.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global pea protein market in terms of revenue. The well-established beverages and food sector and the development of concerns about protein and animal products were mostly to blame for the dominance of the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global pea protein market are:

-A&B Ingredients

-Roquette Freres Le Romarin

-Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

-Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

-Glanbia, Plc.

-Green Labs, LLC

-GEMEF Industries

-Axiom Foods, Inc.

-Puris

-Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

-Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global pea protein market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, Form, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

-Dietary supplement

-Bakery and confectionery goods

-Meat products and alternative

-Beverage

-Others

Segmentation based on Type

-Pea protein isolate

-Pea protein concentrate

-Textured pea protein

Segmentation based on Form

-Dry

-Liquid

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Netherlands

-Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-South Korea

-Singapore

-Rest Of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA

-Latin America

-Middle East

-Africa

