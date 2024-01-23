Alexa
GNSS Simulators Market Shaping Strategies How Focus Groups Influence Qualitative Research Outcomes | WORK Microwave GmbH, CAST Navigation, LLC, Hexagon AB

By patricia Carter, Report Ocean
2024/01/23 08:55

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “GNSS Simulators Market”  that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

Refreshed Content:

GNSS simulators, recognized as GPS or satellite simulators, serve as devices or software applications designed to replicate signals transmitted by Global Navigation Satellite Systems. Widely employed for testing, development, and training, GNSS simulators play a pivotal role in industries relying on GNSS technology, driven by factors such as the burgeoning demand for IoT devices and the proliferation of autonomous vehicles. The escalating growth in the autonomous vehicle sector significantly influences the GNSS simulator market, creating an upswing in demand for accurate positioning and navigation testing solutions.

According to Statista in 2023, the global autonomous vehicle market was valued at approximately USD 106 billion in 2021, the market is projected to reach up to USD 2.3 trillion by 2030. The increasing adoption of consumer IoT devices has an impact on the GNSS simulator market, as it creates a demand for testing solutions to ensure accurate positioning and navigation capabilities.

According to Statista in 2022, the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide is expected to nearly triple from USD 9.7 billion in 2020 to over USD 29 billion by 2030. By 2030, China is projected to have the largest number of IoT devices, with around 5 billion devices used by consumers. In addition, the increasing demand for UAVs and rapid adoption of high-precision GNSS systems would create a lucrative growth opportunity. However, the lack of digital infrastructure and high cost associated to GNSS Simulators stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Dynamics:

  • The global autonomous vehicle market, valued at USD 106 billion in 2021, is projected to reach USD 2.3 trillion by 2030.
  • The adoption of consumer IoT devices is expected to triple the global number of IoT devices, reaching over USD 29 billion by 2030.
  • The demand for UAVs and the rapid adoption of high-precision GNSS systems present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Key Regions:

North America dominates the market due to the growing demand for precise positioning and navigation systems, coupled with advancements in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid digitization, a rising inclination towards IoT devices, and increased usage of electrical appliances.

Major Market Players:

Key market players shaping the landscape include Spirent Communications Plc, Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt Ltd, Accord Software & Systems Private Limited, Jackson Labs Technologies, Inc., Hyper Tech Infosystem Private Limited, WORK Microwave GmbH, CAST Navigation, LLC, Hexagon AB, VIAVI Solutions, Inc., and Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments:

  1. January 2022: Hexagon’s autonomy & positioning division collaborated with Dayou to launch TerraStarX technology, providing high-speed and accurate point positioning correction for autonomous vehicles.
  2. February 2022: VIAVI Solutions collaborated with Rohde & Schwarz to jointly offer a comprehensive solution for conformance testing of O-RAN Radio Units.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Type:

  • Single Channel
  • Multichannel

By Component:

  • Hardware
  • Software

By GNSS Receiver:

  • GPS
  • Galileo
  • GLONASS
  • BeiDou

By Application:

  • Vehicle Assistance Systems
  • Location-based Services

By Vertical:

  • Military & Defence
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Marine
  • Aerospace
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • ROE
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • RoAPAC
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Report Scope:

  • Historical Data: 2020 – 2021
  • Base Year for Estimation: 2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030
  • Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
  • Segments Covered: Type, Component, GNSS Receiver, Application, Vertical, Region
  • Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
  • Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

  • What are the driving factors for market growth?
  • What challenges and limitations does the market face?
  • What emerging opportunities exist in the market?
  • What potential threats and risks could impact the market?
  • What is the current market size and growth rate?
  • What are the market segments and their sizes?
  • Which regions are projected to experience the highest growth and market share?
  • What variables affect different geographical areas?
  • Who are the major players in the market and their rankings?
  • What recent partnerships, launches, expansions, or acquisitions have occurred among the companies profiled?
  • What are the comprehensive profiles of the top market players, including business overview, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis?
  • What is the present market outlook, considering recent changes and growth possibilities?
  • What are the drivers, obstacles, and restrictions in both developing and emerging regions?
  • How does the market analysis utilize Porter’s five forces analysis?
  • How does the Value Chain provide insights into market dynamics?

