GNSS Simulators Market Shaping Strategies How Focus Groups Influence Qualitative Research Outcomes | WORK Microwave GmbH, CAST Navigation, LLC, Hexagon AB

GNSS simulators, recognized as GPS or satellite simulators, serve as devices or software applications designed to replicate signals transmitted by Global Navigation Satellite Systems. Widely employed for testing, development, and training, GNSS simulators play a pivotal role in industries relying on GNSS technology, driven by factors such as the burgeoning demand for IoT devices and the proliferation of autonomous vehicles. The escalating growth in the autonomous vehicle sector significantly influences the GNSS simulator market, creating an upswing in demand for accurate positioning and navigation testing solutions.

According to Statista in 2023, the global autonomous vehicle market was valued at approximately USD 106 billion in 2021, the market is projected to reach up to USD 2.3 trillion by 2030. The increasing adoption of consumer IoT devices has an impact on the GNSS simulator market, as it creates a demand for testing solutions to ensure accurate positioning and navigation capabilities.

According to Statista in 2022, the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide is expected to nearly triple from USD 9.7 billion in 2020 to over USD 29 billion by 2030. By 2030, China is projected to have the largest number of IoT devices, with around 5 billion devices used by consumers. In addition, the increasing demand for UAVs and rapid adoption of high-precision GNSS systems would create a lucrative growth opportunity. However, the lack of digital infrastructure and high cost associated to GNSS Simulators stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Dynamics:

Key Regions:

North America dominates the market due to the growing demand for precise positioning and navigation systems, coupled with advancements in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid digitization, a rising inclination towards IoT devices, and increased usage of electrical appliances.

Major Market Players:

Key market players shaping the landscape include Spirent Communications Plc, Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt Ltd, Accord Software & Systems Private Limited, Jackson Labs Technologies, Inc., Hyper Tech Infosystem Private Limited, WORK Microwave GmbH, CAST Navigation, LLC, Hexagon AB, VIAVI Solutions, Inc., and Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments:

January 2022: Hexagon’s autonomy & positioning division collaborated with Dayou to launch TerraStarX technology, providing high-speed and accurate point positioning correction for autonomous vehicles. February 2022: VIAVI Solutions collaborated with Rohde & Schwarz to jointly offer a comprehensive solution for conformance testing of O-RAN Radio Units.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Type:

Single Channel

Multichannel

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By GNSS Receiver:

GPS

Galileo

GLONASS

BeiDou

By Application:

Vehicle Assistance Systems

Location-based Services

By Vertical:

Military & Defence

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Aerospace

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope: