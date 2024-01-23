Accounting Software Market Strategy in the Making Leveraging Focus Groups for Business Success | Intuit, Inc., Zeta Software LLC, Thomson Reuters Corporation

Report Ocean is a comprehensive analysis of the “Accounting Software Market” that includes both qualitative and quantitative data. The report covers various regions and provides insights into major industry changes, challenges faced by businesses and competitors, and potential new opportunities in the market. It also includes a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, and a value chain review to help readers understand the industry’s position in the market and the stakeholder positions.

The Global Accounting Software Market, valued at approximately USD 15.86 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, projected to witness a healthy growth rate of more than 19.6% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Accounting software, designed to streamline and automate financial tasks and record-keeping processes, plays a pivotal role in organizational efficiency. It facilitates the management and tracking of financial transactions, including invoicing, billing, payroll, expense tracking, and tax preparation. The market’s growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of innovative technologies, the rise of virtual Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), and the trend of automating accounting processes to enhance efficiency.

Firstly, the increasing adoption of innovative technologies aimed at boosting business productivity, along with the rise of virtual Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), is positively impacting the market. Secondly, the trend of automating accounting processes to improve efficiency and eliminate manual tasks is also fueling market growth. Moreover, the presence of advanced and reliable IT infrastructure is creating a lucrative demand for accounting software solutions.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of cloud and software services is expected to drive the market’s growth. In 2022, cloud infrastructure services witnessed a substantial increase in enterprise spending, reaching 225 billion U.S. dollars. Looking ahead, the software as a service (SaaS) market is anticipated to be valued at around 197 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, with further estimated growth to reach 232 billion U.S. dollars by 2024. Additionally, the increased adoption of mobile and app-based accounting software, coupled with investments in artificial intelligence (AI)-oriented accounting software, is expected to create numerous opportunities for market expansion. However, data security and privacy concerns pose challenges, stifling market growth throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022, driven by the rising penetration of business accounting mobile applications and the growing adoption of cloud computing technologies. North America is expected to witness significant growth, with accounting software solutions gaining popularity across various industries.

Key market players shaping the landscape include Intuit, Inc., Zeta Software LLC, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, The Sage Group Plc, Microsoft Corporation, Zoho Corporation, Xero Ltd, and Infor Inc.

March 2023: Focus Softnet introduced FocusLyte, a cloud-based accounting software designed for medium and small enterprises, aiding efficient management of invoices and payments. January 2023: Halfpricesoft.com updated its ezAccounting software, allowing customers to handle payroll and various business tasks conveniently within a single application.

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode:

On Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Type:

Spreadsheets

Commercial Accounting Software

Enterprise Accounting Software

Custom Accounting Software

By Industry Vertical:

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 – 2021

2020 – 2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

2023-2030 Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Development Mode, Enterprise Size, Type, Industry Vertical, Region

Component, Development Mode, Enterprise Size, Type, Industry Vertical, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

