Biosimulation Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, And Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2032

The “Biosimulation Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Biosimulation Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The global biosimulation market revenue was around US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Biosimulation is known as modeling and simulation (M&S) models and is expected to be utilized in a range of various ways to assist in determining drug efficacy and safety, including drug identification, human dosing measures for various populations, clinical trial design, drug-drug interactions (DDI), and comparative effectiveness between drug candidates. Also, biosimulation models utilize machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to find patterns and assess relationships between patient populations, drugs, and clinical trial parameters.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The growth of the biosimulation market is majorly caused by the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, kidney disorders, and others, and the surge in the number of research and development activities for the development of novel drug therapies to treat chronic disease and cancer, and the growth in the demand for biosimulation software.

-The rise in the adoption of biosimulation software by regulatory bodies, the requirement development costs and curtailed drug discovery, and the increase in the failure rate of clinical drug development are the major factors that drive the growth of the biosimulation market.

-The improvements in technology like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing, the increase in demand for biosimilars due to their positive outcomes of biosimulation, and cost-effectiveness in ongoing clinical trials are the factors that push the growth of the biosimulation market.

-The adoption of AI and ML in drug development and discovery and technological improvement in biosimulation software that enables drug discovery are the factors that cause the growth of the biosimulation market.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic had a low impact on the global biosimulation market. Research and development activities were continued in full swing amid the pandemic crisis, as medical experts and researchers explored the possibilities of biosimulation to restrain the transmission of the virus. Therefore, the demand for biosimulation platforms and solutions witnessed a steady growth.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global biosimulation market in terms of revenue because of the presence of key market players like Simulation Plus Inc, and Certara Inc in this region and significant growth in the prevalence of chronic disease in the U.S. pushed the growth of the market.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice a growth at the highest growth rate during the forecast period because of the surge in healthcare expenditure, the growth in healthcare infrastructure, and the rise in the prevalence of chronic disease and cancer, which boost the demand for intense research and development activities for the development of novel drug therapies, therefore driving the demand for biosimulation software that fuels the growth of the market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global biosimulation market are: –

-Dassault Systemes

-VeriSIM Life

-Certara Inc

-Genedata AG

-SimBioSys

-Physiomics PLC

-INOSIM Software GmbH

-Schrodinger, Inc.

-Simulation Plus Inc

-Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

-Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global biosimulation market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Delivery Model, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

-Software

-Services

Segmentation based on Application

-Drug Development

-Drug Discovery

-Others

Segmentation based on Delivery Model

-Subscription Model

-Ownership Model

Segmentation based on End User

-Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

-Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

-Academic and Research Institutes

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Netherlands

-Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-South Korea

-Singapore

-Rest Of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA

-Latin America

-Middle East

-Africa

