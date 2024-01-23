Crowdsourced Testing Market Qualitative Symphony Crafting Harmonious Insights through Focus Groups | Digivante Limited, Global App Testing (Spa Worldwide Limited), Test IO

Refreshed Content:

The Global Crowdsourced Testing Market, valued at approximately USD 2.62 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, anticipated to witness a robust growth rate of more than 11.7% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Crowdsourced testing, leveraging a distributed community of testers from diverse backgrounds and locations, has emerged as a pivotal approach for conducting software testing and quality assurance activities. This method harnesses the collective intelligence and diverse skill sets of a crowd to evaluate the functionality, usability, and performance of software applications, websites, and digital products. It provides comprehensive feedback, uncovering potential issues and offering scalability, cost-effectiveness, and broader testing coverage.

These platforms act as intermediaries between the client and the crowd testers, facilitating smooth coordination, communication, and management of the testing activities Smartphones are an integral part of our daily lives, used for various purposes such as communication, productivity, entertainment, and more. Leveraging crowdsourced testing with smartphone users enables companies to conduct real-world testing in diverse settings. According to Statista smart phone sold in 2020 was 1351.84 million and the number is rising in 2021 by 1433.86 million, resulting in market growth.

Along with this, the companies continuously improve their offering to clients, for instance, Feb 2021, Applause App Quality, Inc., introduced the Product Excellence Platform (PEP). This platform grants businesses access to a pool of digital experts and cutting-edge testing solutions. The primary goal behind this launch was to enhance the identification of software bugs and optimize the application development lifecycle for Applause’s clientele.

By leveraging PEP, customers can improve the quality and performance of their digital products, leading to enhanced user experiences and overall customer satisfaction. Thus, increasing smartphone penetration and continuous advancement in crowdsourced testing technology fueling the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing need for cost-effective quality assurance systems and the increasing need for flexible quality assurance systems create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the concern about Data security and confidentiality hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Dynamics:

Key Regions:

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the presence of leading market players and well-developed technological infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by developing technological infrastructure and growing smartphone penetration.

Major Market Players:

Key market players include Digivante Limited, Global App Testing (Spa Worldwide Limited), Test IO (EPAM Systems, Inc.), Applause App Quality, Inc., Ubertesters Inc., Userfeel Ltd, Rainforest QA, Inc., msg systems ag, StarDust (Computer Task Group, Inc.), and Crowdsprint Pvt. Ltd.

September 2021: Cigniti expanded its operations by inaugurating a new office in Prague, Czech Republic, to strengthen its presence in the European market.

Objective of the Study:

The study aims to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and forecast values to the coming years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, analyzing driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

Detailed Segments and Sub-segments:

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Testing Type:

Exploratory Testing

Graphical User Interface (GUI) Testing

Usability Testing

Functional Testing

Performance Testing

Others

By Application:

Mobile Applications

Web Applications

Native Desktop Applications

By Organization Size:

Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Size Enterprises

By Industry:

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



